Cocktail Recipe: Pour a Calissa Mastiha Basil Spritz

Make a Mastiha Basil Spritz

Mastiha is a unique liqueur from the Greek island of Chios, distilled from the resin of the mastiha tree. With subtle notes of pine, herbs, and spice, it lends itself beautifully to light, refreshing cocktails. This spritz balances the liqueur’s resinous character with lemon’s brightness and basil’s aromatic lift — an elegant, low-ABV choice for late summer into early fall at Calissa in Water Mill.

Mastiha Basil Spritz

Ingredients (serves one)

2 oz Mastiha liqueur

½ oz fresh lemon juice

3 fresh basil leaves (plus 1 sprig for garnish)

2 oz soda water

Ice cubes

Method

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine the Mastiha, lemon juice, and basil leaves with ice.

2. Shake briskly until well chilled.

3. Strain into a wine glass filled with fresh ice.

4. Top with soda water and give a gentle stir.

5. Garnish with a fresh basil sprig.

Visit calissahamptons.com