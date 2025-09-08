Recipe: Learn to Make Keith & Anne's Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque

Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque.

Learn to make Keith & Anne’s Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque from the Golden Pear for a great fall soup!

Keith & Anne’s Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque

Yield: (8-12 servings)

Ingredients

Pumpkin – canned, unsweetened 4 x 15 oz. cans

Vegetable stock (homemade or high-quality store bought) 2 qts. & 2 cups

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) 3 tblsp.

Onions (chopped) 2 cups

Carrots (chopped) 1 cup

Celery (chopped) 1 cup

Rosemary (fresh) ¼ bunch

Parsley (fresh) ¼ bunch

Thyme ¼ bunch

Bay leaves x 3

Cinnamon 1 tblsp. & 1 tsp.

Cloves 2 tsp.

Nutmeg 2 tsp.

Salt 1 tblsp.

Black pepper 1/2 tsp.

Pure maple syrup ½ cup

Procedure:

Wash all fresh vegetables and herbs thoroughly in cold running water. Pat dry with paper towels. Prep all ingredients and have ready in small bowls; aka “mise-en-place.”

In a medium-large stock pot, add the EVOO and turn heat to medium.

Add the onions, carrots and celery “mirepoix,” and sauté for 6-8 minutes until soft and translucent.

In another medium-large stock pot, heat the vegetable stock to a simmer.

Pour the hot stock into the stock pot over sauteed mirepoux; stir.

Wrap all the herbs in cheesecloth and tie secure with butcher twine. Add to stock mixture, simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the pumpkin to the stock mixture and whisk thoroughly. Keep heat at medium until simmer.

Using a hand-held blender, blend the soup until nice and smooth.

Add the spices, salt, pepper and maple syrup. Whisk together and simmer for another 15 minutes.

Serve soup as a full meal, or as a first course appetizer, garnished with fresh parsley.

Serve with warm, crusty sourdough or French bread and sweet butter.

*Option: Whisk into finished soup 1 cup of heavy cream. YUM!

Bon Appetit!

-Keith & Anne The Golden Pear