Recipe: Learn to Make Keith & Anne's Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque
Learn to make Keith & Anne’s Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque from the Golden Pear for a great fall soup!
Keith & Anne’s Vegan Spiced Pumpkin Bisque
Yield: (8-12 servings)
Ingredients
Pumpkin – canned, unsweetened 4 x 15 oz. cans
Vegetable stock (homemade or high-quality store bought) 2 qts. & 2 cups
Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) 3 tblsp.
Onions (chopped) 2 cups
Carrots (chopped) 1 cup
Celery (chopped) 1 cup
Rosemary (fresh) ¼ bunch
Parsley (fresh) ¼ bunch
Thyme ¼ bunch
Bay leaves x 3
Cinnamon 1 tblsp. & 1 tsp.
Cloves 2 tsp.
Nutmeg 2 tsp.
Salt 1 tblsp.
Black pepper 1/2 tsp.
Pure maple syrup ½ cup
Procedure:
Wash all fresh vegetables and herbs thoroughly in cold running water. Pat dry with paper towels. Prep all ingredients and have ready in small bowls; aka “mise-en-place.”
In a medium-large stock pot, add the EVOO and turn heat to medium.
Add the onions, carrots and celery “mirepoix,” and sauté for 6-8 minutes until soft and translucent.
In another medium-large stock pot, heat the vegetable stock to a simmer.
Pour the hot stock into the stock pot over sauteed mirepoux; stir.
Wrap all the herbs in cheesecloth and tie secure with butcher twine. Add to stock mixture, simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the pumpkin to the stock mixture and whisk thoroughly. Keep heat at medium until simmer.
Using a hand-held blender, blend the soup until nice and smooth.
Add the spices, salt, pepper and maple syrup. Whisk together and simmer for another 15 minutes.
Serve soup as a full meal, or as a first course appetizer, garnished with fresh parsley.
Serve with warm, crusty sourdough or French bread and sweet butter.
*Option: Whisk into finished soup 1 cup of heavy cream. YUM!
Bon Appetit!
-Keith & Anne The Golden Pear