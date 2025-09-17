Sense of Home Celebrates Growth with Hamptons Gala
Chelsea Handler, Wendy Van Patten, and Kat Samick
Cynthia Rowley, Deborra-Lee Furness, David Burkta, guest, and Serena Levy
Georgie Smith, Melissa Goddard, Yolanda Elam, and Ken Grouf
Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley
Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, guest, Regina Louise, and Georgie Smith
Shawn Levy, Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, and David Walker
Wendy Van Patten and Anna Van Patten
A Sense of Home, the Los Angeles–based nonprofit that creates homes for youth aging out of foster care and families impacted by natural disasters, celebrated its official New York and tri-state expansion at the Hamptons home of Shawn and Serena Levy. The star-studded evening featured a live performance and the debut of a candle collaboration with luxury brand Voluspa, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission.