Sense of Home Celebrates Growth with Hamptons Gala

Chelsea Handler, Wendy Van Patten, and Kat Samick Eugene Gologursky Cynthia Rowley, Deborra-Lee Furness, David Burkta, guest, and Serena Levy Eugene Gologursky Georgie Smith, Melissa Goddard, Yolanda Elam, and Ken Grouf Eugene Gologursky Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley Eugene Gologursky Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, guest, Regina Louise, and Georgie Smith AMAGANSETT, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Guest, Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, guest, Regina Louise, and Georgie Smith attend A Sense of Home Hamptons Fundraiser at the home of Shawn and Serena Levy on Saturday August 23, 2025 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images) Eugene Gologursky Shawn Levy, Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, and David Walker Eugene Gologursky Wendy Van Patten and Anna Van Patten Eugene Gologursky

A Sense of Home, the Los Angeles–based nonprofit that creates homes for youth aging out of foster care and families impacted by natural disasters, celebrated its official New York and tri-state expansion at the Hamptons home of Shawn and Serena Levy. The star-studded evening featured a live performance and the debut of a candle collaboration with luxury brand Voluspa, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission.