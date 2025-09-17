The Hamptons

Sense of Home Celebrates Growth with Hamptons Gala

By
1 minute 09/17/2025
Chelsea Handler, Wendy Van Patten, and Kat Samick

Chelsea Handler, Wendy Van Patten, and Kat Samick

Eugene Gologursky
Cynthia Rowley, Deborra-Lee Furness, David Burkta, guest, and Serena Levy

Cynthia Rowley, Deborra-Lee Furness, David Burkta, guest, and Serena Levy

Eugene Gologursky
Georgie Smith, Melissa Goddard, Yolanda Elam, and Ken Grouf

Georgie Smith, Melissa Goddard, Yolanda Elam, and Ken Grouf

Eugene Gologursky
Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley

Eugene Gologursky
Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, guest, Regina Louise, and Georgie Smith

Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, guest, Regina Louise, and Georgie Smith

AMAGANSETT, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Guest, Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, guest, Regina Louise, and Georgie Smith attend A Sense of Home Hamptons Fundraiser at the home of Shawn and Serena Levy on Saturday August 23, 2025 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)Eugene Gologursky
Shawn Levy, Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, and David Walker

Shawn Levy, Serena Levy, Elyse Walker, and David Walker

Eugene Gologursky
Wendy Van Patten and Anna Van Patten

Wendy Van Patten and Anna Van Patten

Eugene Gologursky

A Sense of Home, the Los Angeles–based nonprofit that creates homes for youth aging out of foster care and families impacted by natural disasters, celebrated its official New York and tri-state expansion at the Hamptons home of Shawn and Serena Levy. The star-studded evening featured a live performance and the debut of a candle collaboration with luxury brand Voluspa, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events