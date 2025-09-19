Southampton

Southampton Historical Museum House & Garden Tour

By
1 minute 09/19/2025
Amy Kanengiser, Lorraine Egan

Anna Crowley, Oscar Bowling, Elizabeth Lear

Anthony Squatrito, Paul Horn, Kelly Montaron

Averitt Buttry with Bella, Rob Coburn with Huck

Barbara and Alan Mandelbaum

David McMaster, Esperanza Leon, Sarah Kautz

Elizabeth Yastrzemski, Laurie Collins

Ellen Brunsberg, Anne Hutchinson

Ellen Giordano, Kim Miranne

Fran Burns, Linda Brando, Rita Delano, Donna Zuzzolo

Franklin Headley, Jeffrey Becker

Grant Wilfley, Thomas Enriquez, Michael Brooks, James Van Nostrand

Irene O'Gara, Barbara Ostrom, Cami Weinstein

Jane Rose, Ellen Welsh

Josh and Chitra Marwell, Fran Burns

Karen Arrigoni

Kimberly Allan

Linda Brando, Donna Zuzzolo, Rita Delano

Petra Brichnacova, Esteban Saba

Preston Kemp, Liana Mizzi, Mary Slattery, Sarah Kautz

Ric and Diana Stott, Pamela Eldridge

Sean and Caroline Kenlon

Suzanne Caldwell, Jaime Jimenez

The Southampton Historical Museum invited guests to step “behind the hedges” for a tour of some of the village’s most distinguished homes and gardens, beginning at the Halsey House & Garden. The afternoon concluded with a champagne reception catered by Sant Ambroeus on the grounds of the historic Rogers Mansion, celebrating Southampton’s rich architectural and cultural heritage.

