Southampton Historical Museum House & Garden Tour
1 minute 09/19/2025
Amy Kanengiser, Lorraine Egan
Anna Crowley, Oscar Bowling, Elizabeth Lear
Anthony Squatrito, Paul Horn, Kelly Montaron
Averitt Buttry with Bella, Rob Coburn with Huck
Barbara and Alan Mandelbaum
David McMaster, Esperanza Leon, Sarah Kautz
Elizabeth Yastrzemski, Laurie Collins
Ellen Brunsberg, Anne Hutchinson
Ellen Giordano, Kim Miranne
Fran Burns, Linda Brando, Rita Delano, Donna Zuzzolo
Franklin Headley, Jeffrey Becker
Grant Wilfley, Thomas Enriquez, Michael Brooks, James Van Nostrand
Irene O'Gara, Barbara Ostrom, Cami Weinstein
Jane Rose, Ellen Welsh
Josh and Chitra Marwell, Fran Burns
Karen Arrigoni
Kimberly Allan
Linda Brando, Donna Zuzzolo, Rita Delano
Petra Brichnacova, Esteban Saba
Preston Kemp, Liana Mizzi, Mary Slattery, Sarah Kautz
Ric and Diana Stott, Pamela Eldridge
Sean and Caroline Kenlon
Suzanne Caldwell, Jaime Jimenez
The Southampton Historical Museum invited guests to step “behind the hedges” for a tour of some of the village’s most distinguished homes and gardens, beginning at the Halsey House & Garden. The afternoon concluded with a champagne reception catered by Sant Ambroeus on the grounds of the historic Rogers Mansion, celebrating Southampton’s rich architectural and cultural heritage.