The East Hampton Library Marks 21st Authors Night

The East Hampton Library hosted its 21st Annual Authors Night at Herrick Park. The evening began with a grand tent reception featuring 100 authors across all genres, offering guests the chance to meet writers, purchase signed books, and enjoy fine food and wine. Following the reception, attendees joined private dinner parties in honor of guest authors, raising vital funds to support the library’s programs and services.