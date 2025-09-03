Event & Party Photos

The East Hampton Library Marks 21st Authors Night

By
1 minute 09/03/2025
Wilbur Ross

Wilbur Ross

Lisa Tamburini
Thomas Maier

Thomas Maier

Lisa Tamburini
Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley

Lisa Tamburini
Robert Caro

Robert Caro

Lisa Tamburini
Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Lisa Tamburini
Maureen Dowd

Maureen Dowd

Lisa Tamburini
Marshall Watson

Marshall Watson

Lisa Tamburini
Leslie Cohen and Sean Avery

Leslie Cohen and Sean Avery

Lisa Tamburini
Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop

Lisa Tamburini
Jessica Seinfeld

Jessica Seinfeld

Lisa Tamburini
James Frey

James Frey

Lisa Tamburini
Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin

Lisa Tamburini
Griffin Dunne

Griffin Dunne

Lisa Tamburini
George Hamilton

George Hamilton

Lisa Tamburini
Elyce Arons

Elyce Arons

Lisa Tamburini
Dr. Amy Attas

Dr. Amy Attas

Lisa Tamburini
David Netto and Alec Baldwin

David Netto and Alec Baldwin

Lisa Tamburini
Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley

Lisa Tamburini
Carolyn Maloney

Carolyn Maloney

Lisa Tamburini
Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown

Lisa Tamburini
Alice Harris and Christian Wikane

Alice Harris and Christian Wikane

Lisa Tamburini

The East Hampton Library hosted its 21st Annual Authors Night at Herrick Park. The evening began with a grand tent reception featuring 100 authors across all genres, offering guests the chance to meet writers, purchase signed books, and enjoy fine food and wine. Following the reception, attendees joined private dinner parties in honor of guest authors, raising vital funds to support the library’s programs and services.

