The East Hampton Library Marks 21st Authors Night
1 minute 09/03/2025
Wilbur Ross
Thomas Maier
Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley
Robert Caro
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Maureen Dowd
Marshall Watson
Leslie Cohen and Sean Avery
Kelly Bishop
Jessica Seinfeld
James Frey
Hilaria Baldwin
Griffin Dunne
George Hamilton
Elyce Arons
Dr. Amy Attas
David Netto and Alec Baldwin
Christie Brinkley
Carolyn Maloney
Bobbi Brown
Alice Harris and Christian Wikane
The East Hampton Library hosted its 21st Annual Authors Night at Herrick Park. The evening began with a grand tent reception featuring 100 authors across all genres, offering guests the chance to meet writers, purchase signed books, and enjoy fine food and wine. Following the reception, attendees joined private dinner parties in honor of guest authors, raising vital funds to support the library’s programs and services.