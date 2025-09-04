West Palm Beach GreenMarket to Begin 31st Season

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket invites the community to celebrate the opening day of its 31st season on Saturday, October 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the downtown waterfront. Named the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), the GreenMarket returns bigger than ever with an expansive lineup of vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisanal goods, specialty foods, flowers, and more. Opening day will feature a special kickoff ceremony, with details to be announced soon.

Check out photos from past years at the GreenMarket and visit wpb.org/Residents/Community-Events/Events/WPB-GreenMarket for more info as it becomes available.