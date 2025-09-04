Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

West Palm Beach GreenMarket to Begin 31st Season

By Dan’s Palm Beach
1 minute 09/04/2025
GreenMarket Opening

GreenMarket Opening

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach
Pop Up Wine Shop

Pop Up Wine Shop

City of West Palm Beach
Rovers in the Park

Rovers in the Park

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket Master Chef

GreenMarket Master Chef

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket Master Chef

GreenMarket Master Chef

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach
GreenMarket

GreenMarket

City of West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket invites the community to celebrate the opening day of its 31st season on Saturday, October 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the downtown waterfront. Named the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S. by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), the GreenMarket returns bigger than ever with an expansive lineup of vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisanal goods, specialty foods, flowers, and more. Opening day will feature a special kickoff ceremony, with details to be announced soon.

Check out photos from past years at the GreenMarket and visit wpb.org/Residents/Community-Events/Events/WPB-GreenMarket for more info as it becomes available.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events