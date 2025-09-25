East Hampton

The Village Preservation Society Hosts Book Signing and Awards

By
1 minute 09/25/2025
Al Callegari, Stuart Close, Billie Lim

Richard Lewin
V. P. S. Chairman David Brown

Richard Lewin
Tiger Graham, Sue Madonia, David Brown

Richard Lewin
Tessa Crespo, Christina Tonkin Noble

Richard Lewin
Rose Brown, Tiger and Katie Graham

Richard Lewin
Richard and Sarah Kearns, Charles Savage

Richard Lewin
Patricia Duff, Richard Cohen, Kathleen Cunningham

Richard Lewin
Monique and Olivier Nourani

Richard Lewin
Mary Busch, Ian Calder-Piedmonte

Richard Lewin
Katie Graham, Missy Egbert

Richard Lewin
Georgia de Havenon, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key

Richard Lewin
Gene Cross, Randall Swatek

Richard Lewin
Elizabeth Lear, Andrew and Ann Rose

Richard Lewin
EH Town Deputy Supervisor Cate Rogers, EH Town Supervisor Katheen Burke-Gonzalez

Richard Lewin
Bonnie Devendorf, Charmaine Caldwell, Suzanne Cartier

Richard Lewin
Beverly Kazickas, Kathleen Cunningham

Richard Lewin
Author Anthony C. Wood, Joseph Rose

Richard Lewin
Ann Rose, Dick Pospisil Baker, Pam Pospisil, Andrew Rose

Richard Lewin

The Village Preservation Society of East Hampton hosted its Historic Preservation Award Ceremony and Annual Meeting at the Tennis House, featuring distinguished historian and author Anthony C. Wood. Mr. Wood participated in a Q&A with VPSEH Trustee Joseph B. Rose and signed copies of his new book, Servant of Beauty: Landmarks, Secret Love, and the Unimagined Life of an Unsung New York Hero”. The preservationist and founder of the New York Preservation Archive Project shared insights into Albert Sprague Bard, the unheralded civic champion whose advocacy shaped New York City’s Landmarks Law.

