The Village Preservation Society Hosts Book Signing and Awards
1 minute 09/25/2025
The Village Preservation Society of East Hampton hosted its Historic Preservation Award Ceremony and Annual Meeting at the Tennis House, featuring distinguished historian and author Anthony C. Wood. Mr. Wood participated in a Q&A with VPSEH Trustee Joseph B. Rose and signed copies of his new book, “Servant of Beauty: Landmarks, Secret Love, and the Unimagined Life of an Unsung New York Hero”. The preservationist and founder of the New York Preservation Archive Project shared insights into Albert Sprague Bard, the unheralded civic champion whose advocacy shaped New York City’s Landmarks Law.