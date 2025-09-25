The Village Preservation Society Hosts Book Signing and Awards

Al Callegari, Stuart Close, Billie Lim Richard Lewin V. P. S. Chairman David Brown Richard Lewin Tiger Graham, Sue Madonia, David Brown Richard Lewin Tessa Crespo, Christina Tonkin Noble Richard Lewin Rose Brown, Tiger and Katie Graham Richard Lewin Richard and Sarah Kearns, Charles Savage Richard Lewin Patricia Duff, Richard Cohen, Kathleen Cunningham Richard Lewin Monique and Olivier Nourani Richard Lewin Mary Busch, Ian Calder-Piedmonte Richard Lewin Katie Graham, Missy Egbert Richard Lewin Georgia de Havenon, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key Richard Lewin Gene Cross, Randall Swatek Richard Lewin Elizabeth Lear, Andrew and Ann Rose Richard Lewin EH Town Deputy Supervisor Cate Rogers, EH Town Supervisor Katheen Burke-Gonzalez Richard Lewin Bonnie Devendorf, Charmaine Caldwell, Suzanne Cartier Richard Lewin Beverly Kazickas, Kathleen Cunningham Richard Lewin Author Anthony C. Wood, Joseph Rose Richard Lewin Ann Rose, Dick Pospisil Baker, Pam Pospisil, Andrew Rose Richard Lewin

The Village Preservation Society of East Hampton hosted its Historic Preservation Award Ceremony and Annual Meeting at the Tennis House, featuring distinguished historian and author Anthony C. Wood. Mr. Wood participated in a Q&A with VPSEH Trustee Joseph B. Rose and signed copies of his new book, “Servant of Beauty: Landmarks, Secret Love, and the Unimagined Life of an Unsung New York Hero”. The preservationist and founder of the New York Preservation Archive Project shared insights into Albert Sprague Bard, the unheralded civic champion whose advocacy shaped New York City’s Landmarks Law.