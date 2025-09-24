The Sun Shines Brightly on Theatre Three's 'Annie'

Annie has a hopeful message about tomorrow, Photo: Steven Uihlein, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.

“Tomorrow” is the centerpiece song for the delightful and poignant musical Annie, but it is so much more than a song. The song and the show are a valentine sending the message that no matter the challenges we are facing, the dark clouds will eventually lift and the sun will shine once more, bringing with it the hope of a new tomorrow.

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson kicked off its 55th season with this family friendly musical that still holds appeal for people of all ages with its important message of hope and hummable songs.

The musical version of Annie was based on a comic strip Little Orphan Annie (1924) by Harold Gray who got the idea for it from the James Whitcomb Riley’s 1884 poem titled “Little Orphant Allie” inspired by a real orphan girl, Mary Alice “Allie” Smith. The original Broadway production with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and book by Thomas Meehan opened in 1977 at the Alvin Theatre, now the Neil Simon Theatre, and enjoyed a successful six-year run winning seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. This extremely popular musical has lived on in countless international productions and national tours.

Annie is set in 1933 New York City during the Great Depression, at a time way before technology brought so much to our fingertips with just a click of a key that would have instantly helped Annie locate her parents. An 11-year-old orphan, Annie is stuck in an orphanage run by Miss Hannigan, a liquor swigging tyrant who relishes making the lives of the poor orphans in her charge even more miserable than they need be. Annie waits patiently dreaming of the day when her parents, who disappeared 11 years ago, will come back for her. This little girl is plucky, determined and never gives up hope for a better tomorrow.

One day a glimmer of good luck happens for her when Grace Farrell, secretary to billionaire Oliver Warbucks, visits the orphanage on her boss’ behalf in search of an orphan to spend Christmas at his mansion. Grace decides on the spirited Annie despite Miss Hannigan’s objections and whisks the child away stopping at Bergdorf’s for a new dress and coat before her fortuitous meeting with Oliver Warbucks. A loving bond soon develops between Annie and Warbucks which offers the promise of a much better life for the girl. Along the way, Annie meets up with an adorable street dog she names Sandy, the conniving brother of Miss Hannigan, Rooster Hannigan, and his equally calculating girlfriend Lily St. Regis, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who tries to help the girl find her parents, and all the nice and caring people employed by Warbucks.

Directors Jeffrey Sanzel and Sari Feldman wrap this show up with so much love, spurred on by a lively, adorable and talented cast.

Erin Risolo is a sheer delight in the title role of Annie. From her first entrance, Risolo grasps on to our hearts and doesn’t let go until the finale. Her beautiful soprano sends chills, especially when she meets up with the most adorable shaggy street dog whom she names Sandy (Emmie Rockwell) and they join forces creating a heartwarming tableau on the moving song “Tomorrow.” Special note: Emmie Rockwell will steal your heart!

There always has to be an antagonist to help move the plot and there’s none better than the cruel, alcohol toting matron of the orphanage where Annie and the other girls are forced to reside. Julianne Greaves takes on the bigger than life comedic character Miss Hannigan with gusto and shows off her full mezzo-soprano in songs like “Little Girls.” When she teams up with her conman brother Rooster Hannigan (Will Logan), and his gold-digger girlfriend Lily St. Regis (Heidi Jaye), it makes for an irreverent yet fun-filled “Easy Street.” Logan and Jaye are animated with great comic timing in their scenes.

The orphans Molly (Sadie Mathers), Pepper (Olive Oakes), Duffy (Adriana Como), July (Nora Andersen), Tessie (Kathleen Arabelle Han), and Katie (Ava Day Lugo) are little scene stealers with big voices and effervescent dancing which includes a summersault.

Chris Dufrenoy as Oliver Warbucks is sheer perfection in this bigger than life role. With booming voice and commanding stage presence, he is the billionaire businessman, stern and cutthroat with lines like, “You never have to be nice to people on your way to the top if you’re never coming back.” But through Annie’s influence, he shows his compassionate and loving soul. When he sings “Something Was Missing,” we see a new paternal side emerge.

Samantha Fierro is sophistication personified as the personal secretary and confidant to Warbucks, but also shows a sweet and gentle side as a caring mother figure to Annie. Ted Moriates gives the role of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt the right air of diplomacy while showing compassion for the orphan girl.

The adult cast is polished and fluid with captivating voices and synchronized dance. They add rich dimensions when they go solo as individual characters.

Jeffrey Hoffman is a consummate musical director and with Annie — he and his band add a rich, lively texture that moves the show at a crisp pace. Sari Feldman’s choreography gives high energy and joyfulness to this show while reflecting the classic 1930s dance style. Costumes by Ronald Green III add the 1930s Depression flavor with ragged clothes on the orphans and street people as opposed to the dapper suits for Warbucks and Grace’s elegant ensembles. Expect to see Annie’s signature red dress with white collar and cuffs.

Set design by Randall Parsons gives the proper 1930s New York feel. He establishes a necessary contrast from the dingy orphanage that easily transforms into a New York City Street then to the grand Warbucks Mansion.

Steven Uihlein’s lighting design compliments the sets and adds a dazzling projection of a city scape to the mainstage walls of the theatre. Sound design by Tim Haggerty adds to the crispness of this show.

Annie at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson is a joyful and energetic romp that instantly draws you in with so much heart. Annie’s message of positivity and resilience even in the face of much opposition, is so relevant in these times and anytime. Catch it now through October 19.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100. theatrethree.com

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund, and playwright of Madison Weatherbee The Musical. Her one-act plays have been produced across Long Island.