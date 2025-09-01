Thomas B. Doolan Remembered as Former President of Eastern Long Island Hospital

Tom Doolan

Thomas B. Doolan of Southold, (formerly of Glen Rock, NJ and Port Jefferson) died at Stony Brook Hospital on August 7. He was 90.

He is survived by his beloved wife Betty (nee Dwinell) and son Brian. He was predeceased by his siblings Margaret Kerwin, Claire Gensch, Martin Doolan, and William Doolan. He is survived by his nieces Christine Miles, Jeanne Cunningham, Terry Davis, Jennifer Petty, and Debbie Halsch, nephews Scott Gensch, Michael Gensch and Billy Doolan, as well as several grand nieces and nephews.

Tom attended St. Albert’s Irish Catholic Seminary in Middletown, NY. He received a BS degree in Psychology from Fordham University, and a Masters in Business from City College of NY. Tom met his wife Mary Elizabeth Dwinell (Betty) at a college dance and they were married in 1961.

After an amazing honeymoon in Peru visiting Machu Picchu, he returned to his position at W.R. Grace and Company in New York City. Following that position, he began his career in hospital management at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Brooklyn as Personnel Director, St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson as Assistant Administrator, Barnert Hospital in Paterson, N.J. as Administrator, Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ as CEO, Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center in the Bronx as Administrator and finished his career as President and CEO of Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He also became President of the Peconic Health Corporation a consortium of three hospitals, ELIH, Southampton Hospital and Peconic Bay Hospital Tom was acting President of Southampton Hospital in early 2000′ and a Board member of Peconic Landing in Greenport and Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation. After retiring, he served on the board of The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Tom was a guest lecturer for the American Hospital Association, American Management Association and the New School. He held professorships at the Arthur T. Roth Graduate School, C.W. Post University, the graduate School for Allied Health Sciences, the State University of New York at Stony Brook and Suffolk Community College. He was the author of numerous articles on healthcare subjects and through his career has interacted extensively with top government and business leaders to actualize healthcare reform.

Tom received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor, The Senior Healthcare Regent’s Award by the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Heart Association’s Distinguished Achievement Award. In the Executive Edition of Newsday’s Long Island Business Report, he was singled out as “one of five people to watch.” He has also achieved Life Diplomate status in the American College of Health Care Executives.

Tom had many passions including his love of traditional Irish music and learned to play the button accordion, harmonica, and the hammer dulcimer by ear. Tom and Betty hosted the filming of an Irish documentary “From Shore to Shore” in their home in Glen Rock, New Jersey. In his free time Tom was an artist in watercolor, pastel and oil painting and became a member of The Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Vermont where he exhibited his art many times. Tom, Betty and Brian enjoyed many years at their beloved second home in Manchester, along with extensive travel in the states and abroad.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Aug. 15 at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.