Embracing the Journey: How Art Has Transformed My Life

Trish Gathers

Art has a remarkable way of opening our eyes to the beauty that surrounds us, revealing the subtleties and intricacies of life that we often overlook. My journey into the world of watercolor, pastels and drawing has not only deepened my appreciation for nature, it has provided me with a profound sense of purpose and connection.

As Vincent van Gogh once said, “I love to paint the sunshine.” This simple yet powerful statement encapsulates the essence of what it means to be an artist. When I paint, I find myself searching for the light — the way it dances on the surface of leaves, the shadows it casts, and the vibrant colors it brings to life. Each stroke of the brush invites me to look deeper, to notice the myriad shades of green in a landscape or the subtle variations in the blues of the ocean.

I remember the first time I embraced my artistic side. It was in Rhinebeck, NY where I met my first art teacher, Betsy Jacaruso. I stumbled upon her studio one day, intrigued by the sight of a group of people immersed in watercolor. When I expressed my desire to join, Betsy welcomed me with open arms, providing me with paper, paint, and brushes. That moment sparked a journey that has lasted seven years—a journey filled with painting trips, new techniques, and the exploration of my creative potential.

One of the most memorable experiences was painting in Ogunquit, Maine, where the ocean’s mightiness captivated me. I marveled at the way the waves crashed against the rocks, how the sun illuminated the water at different times of day, and the reflections that created a mirror image of the boats gliding across the surface. Such moments remind me of Claude Monet’s words: “Color is my day-long obsession, joy, and torment.” Through art, I have learned to appreciate the rich tapestry of colors and textures in the world around me.

Art has taught me not just to observe but to truly see. I’ve discovered the beauty of complementary colors, like red and green, and how they enhance each other when placed side by side. This newfound awareness extends beyond the canvas; it influences how I perceive the world, from the golden hues of autumn leaves to the vibrant greens of summer grass.

During challenging times, particularly throughout the pandemic while managing skilled nursing facilities, art became my refuge. It provided an outlet to express my emotions and a means to connect with others. As Pablo Picasso once said, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” In moments of stress, painting allowed me to focus, to translate feelings into colors, and to find solace in creativity.

Exploring different styles — from realism to impressionism — has opened my eyes to the imaginative approaches of artists like John Singer Sargent, whose ability to depict “white on white” is a testament to the skill and depth of perception that art demands. Each artist has their unique voice, and learning about their journeys has enriched my own.

Art is not just a hobby; it’s a vital practice that fosters wellbeing and mindfulness. It encourages us to embrace the present moment and to cherish the beauty that exists in our lives. As Salvador Dalí famously stated, “Have no fear of perfection — you’ll never reach it.” This notion resonates deeply with me, reminding us that the journey of creating is just as important as the finished piece.

I encourage everyone to explore their artistic inclinations, regardless of experience. Whether you pick up a paintbrush, a pencil, or pastels, allow yourself to experiment, to make mistakes, and to find joy in the process. Art is a powerful tool for self-discovery and connection, and it can offer profound insights into the world around us.

In closing, I am grateful for the opportunity to share my journey and to encourage others to embark on their own. As we navigate the complexities of life, let art be a guiding light — a source of inspiration, healing, and joy.