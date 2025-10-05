When Angelique Williams says her canine companion Buddy saved her life, it is not hyperbole. Suffering from undiagnosed PTSD, Williams had reached a point of deep despair and was barely getting out of bed when Buddy came into her life.

After serving many years in the U.S. Navy, Williams’ battles didn’t end when she came home. In 2014, an injury and the loss of so many she had served alongside in the years following, to mental illness, took a heavy toll. Her injuries brought not only physical pain, but also deep emotional wounds.

“I just thought I was having bad days … that I was in a rut and would pull out of it. But I couldn’t. I didn’t. In March 2019, I reached my breaking point, but by the grace of God … I’m still here,” Williams says. “I think what tipped me over the edge is that a good friend lost his battle with his own struggles. I thought that if someone as strong as him couldn’t make it, what hope was there for me? It was while I was in the hospital that a social worker mentioned Paws of War. I had never heard of them.”

Paws of War is a nonprofit organization that helps in so many ways, by rescuing dogs and cats in need, training dogs to serve as loyal companions or service partners, and standing by active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders with care, community, and the reminder that they’re never alone.

In her search for support, Williams sat down with the staff and co-founder Robert Misseri at Paws of War, where she spoke about her need for a service dog to help guide her through her struggles

“They made sure I knew I wasn’t alone,” Williams says of the relationships she developed. “ “They just did so much to show me they cared about me and what I was going through.”

Angelique’s service dog, Buddy, was rescued from the Middle East after a soldier reached out to Paws of War for help. Unlike many of the animals they rescue, Buddy wasn’t connected to a specific service member. When he arrived in the United States, the team at Paws of War cared for him and began searching for a home for him.

As they came to know Angelique’s story, it became clear that they had found something much more. The bond between them was instant, undeniable, and healing. Buddy wasn’t just given a home, he too was given a second chance and found his best friend and purpose, and Williams found a best friend in him and the help and healing she had been waiting for.

“I met Buddy and he was so sweet, we bonded immediately,” Williams says of that first surprise meeting. Paws of War, had another surprise for Angelique, and on Veterans Day 2021, they placed Buddy with her. “It was the best day of my life,” Williams said.

To be clear, Buddy is a service dog, not a companion. He has specific functions he performs for Williams. His job is to care for Williams in multiple ways.

“His leash is really a lifeline,” says Williams, who wanted to say thank you by paying it forward, through Paws of War’s War-Torn Program.

“I reunite service members with the dogs and cats they bonded with while deployed overseas,” Williams explains.

Williams knows all too well the heartbreak of leaving an animal behind. During one of her deployments, long before she had ever heard of Paws of War, she bonded with a cat she named Sammy. When it came time to leave, she had no choice but to leave him behind.

“I’ve never forgotten him,” she shares. “You can’t imagine what service members are going through when they have to think about leaving behind a dog or cat that gave them a sense of normalcy and comfort in some of the harshest environments. It’s heartbreaking. When I reunite the service member with their animal, It’s a moment that takes your breath away as you witness the service members’ reaction to seeing the animal they thought they’d never see again racing toward them, tail wagging or paws pounding the earth. In that instant, the separation and the weight of worry melts away. For the animal, it is the overwhelming relief of knowing they were never forgotten, and for the service member, it is the unshakable comfort of realizing that we heard their call and brought them back together. It’s pure, unfiltered love, and I am honored to be a part of the Paws of War team. It has redefined the way I serve. It has given me a renewed sense of purpose. And, for the animal, they know they have not been forgotten.”

It is at no cost to the service member. Every animal rescued, every flight that takes off, any medical help they need and also training comes from the community.

Paws of War is headquartered on Long Island at 127 Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset. Communications Director Melissa Finnerty says that it costs between $10,000 and $20,000 to train a service dog. Started in 2014, Paws of War has rescued more than 5,000 animals. In addition to providing service animals to nearly 1,000 servicemen and servicewomen, first responders and veterans, they’ve also adopted out more than 800 animals to Gold Star families and others. Finnerty says they provide both companion and service dog training. They also can help with existing dogs who either need additional training or to be trained to provide service dog skills.

If you know someone who could benefit from the services provided or if you would like to make a donation or get involved with Paws of War, visit pawsofwar.org, email info@pawsofwar.org or call 631-406-6595.

“Every reunion I do is a blessing,” Williams says. “I’m just glad that I am able to give Buddy the life he deserves, because he gave me my life back.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.