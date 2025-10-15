ARF Hamptons’ 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea

Andy Sabin with Mocha Lisa Tamburini Anna Eagle and Max Lisa Tamburini ARF Volunteers Lisa Tamburini Candy Udell with Pasha and Charlie Lisa Tamburini Charlotte Sasso and Cody Lisa Tamburini Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, Cooper Blue, Kingsley Rainbow with Leelah Lisa Tamburini Ellen and Chuck Scarborough, Lisa McCarthy Lisa Tamburini Emilio Dominguez and Peron Lisa Tamburini Francine Fleischer and Susan Penzner_ Lisa Tamburini Isaac Mizrahi hosted the festivities Lisa Tamburini Isaac Mizrahi, Jamie Berger, Kim Nichols Lisa Tamburini James Rivera and David Phelps with Oliver and Sophie Lisa Tamburini Jennifer Faga with George and Belle Lisa Tamburini Joan Macri and Bentley Lisa Tamburini Joan Tulp, Charlotte Sasso and Cody Lisa Tamburini Lenny Babbish, Liliana Kolarova, Mia Ye, Ava LaGreca-Guest, Angela LaGreca with Ali Lisa Tamburini Lois, Erica, and Jeff Schwartzberg with Siggy Lisa Tamburini Lys Marigold and Dianne Benson with Vita Lisa Tamburini Malcolm Carfrae and John Wattiker with Gwen and Grace Lisa Tamburini Nota Kassimatis, Dino Rossi, Christiane Arbesu and Sylvie Lisa Tamburini Vivi Zhou and Brownie Lisa Tamburini

ARF Hamptons, joined by designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi, hosted its 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton. The event drew hundreds of dog lovers and their four-legged friends to Mulford Farm and Main Beach for a morning of fun and fundraising. The celebration featured local vendors, activities, and plenty of wagging tails in support of animals in need.