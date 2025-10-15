ARF Hamptons’ 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea
ARF Hamptons, joined by designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi, hosted its 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton. The event drew hundreds of dog lovers and their four-legged friends to Mulford Farm and Main Beach for a morning of fun and fundraising. The celebration featured local vendors, activities, and plenty of wagging tails in support of animals in need.