East Hampton

ARF Hamptons’ 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea

By
1 minute 10/15/2025
Andy Sabin with Mocha

Anna Eagle and Max

ARF Volunteers

Candy Udell with Pasha and Charlie

Charlotte Sasso and Cody

Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, Cooper Blue, Kingsley Rainbow with Leelah

Ellen and Chuck Scarborough, Lisa McCarthy

Emilio Dominguez and Peron

Francine Fleischer and Susan Penzner_

Isaac Mizrahi hosted the festivities

Isaac Mizrahi, Jamie Berger, Kim Nichols

James Rivera and David Phelps with Oliver and Sophie

Jennifer Faga with George and Belle

Joan Macri and Bentley

Joan Tulp, Charlotte Sasso and Cody

Lenny Babbish, Liliana Kolarova, Mia Ye, Ava LaGreca-Guest, Angela LaGreca with Ali

Lois, Erica, and Jeff Schwartzberg with Siggy

Lys Marigold and Dianne Benson with Vita

Malcolm Carfrae and John Wattiker with Gwen and Grace

Nota Kassimatis, Dino Rossi, Christiane Arbesu and Sylvie

Vivi Zhou and Brownie

ARF Hamptons, joined by designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi, hosted its 32nd Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton. The event drew hundreds of dog lovers and their four-legged friends to Mulford Farm and Main Beach for a morning of fun and fundraising. The celebration featured local vendors, activities, and plenty of wagging tails in support of animals in need.

