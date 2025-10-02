Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton Museum Opens Bold New Exhibition

By
1 minute 10/02/2025
Curtis Mitchell- Sculptor

Bonnie Rychlak and Sculpter Michael McKeown

Bonnie Rychlak, BH Mus. Dir. Connor Flanagan, Sculpter- Michael

Bruce & Marilyn Liberman

Connor Flanagan- BH Mus. Dir., Kathryn M. Curran, David Edner

Bridgehampton Museum

Bridgehampton Museum

Eleni Prieston & David Ebner

Franklin Headley & Jeffery Becker

Joan & Walter Miller

Joe Eisner & Martin Schwartz

John Wickersham, Virginia Edwards, Amy Wickersham

Margia Kramer, Michael McKeown, Rudolph Serra

Noel Gish

Olga Milaos

Sabrina Shear & Janice Balasky

Sculptor- Michael McKeown

Bridgehampton Museum’s new exhibition, Our Heads Are Round So Our Thoughts Can Change Direction, opened on Friday, September 26. Curated by Bonnie Rychlak, the show features sculptures and installations by Brian Gaman, Curtis Mitchell, and Michael McKeown, exploring portraiture, identity, and perception.

