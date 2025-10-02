Bridgehampton Museum Opens Bold New Exhibition
1 minute 10/02/2025
Bridgehampton Museum’s new exhibition, Our Heads Are Round So Our Thoughts Can Change Direction, opened on Friday, September 26. Curated by Bonnie Rychlak, the show features sculptures and installations by Brian Gaman, Curtis Mitchell, and Michael McKeown, exploring portraiture, identity, and perception.