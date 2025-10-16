Clematis by FRIGHT Returns in West Palm Beach

Clematis by FRIGHT Returns with ’80s Hits and Halloween Fun

West Palm Beach, FL – On Thursday, October 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., the City of West Palm Beach presents Clematis by FRIGHT at the Palm Stage on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis Street. This special Halloween-themed edition of the weekly Clematis by Night series will feature live ’80s pop music by Rubixx, plus hayrides, face painting, inflatable games, and trick-or-treating for free candy bags. Families and music lovers alike are invited to enjoy a festive night of spooky fun and nostalgic tunes in the heart of downtown.