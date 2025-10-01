Five Candidate Debates Planned on East End Before General Election

The League of Women Voters has scheduled several debates on the East End ahead of the general election.

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will hold five candidate debates on the East End ahead of the Nov. 4 general election and early voting, which runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 2.

The series begins Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. with a virtual debate for Suffolk County Legislature District 2. Democrat Ann Welker and Republican Raheem Soto will face off in an event streamed live on SEA-TV’s YouTube channel.

A live forum follows Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shelter Island School for candidates for town supervisor, town council, town clerk and highway superintendent. The forum will also air later on the town’s Channel 22 and YouTube.

East Hampton Town Council candidates Cate Rogers (D), Ian Calder-Piedmonte (D) and J.P. Foster (R) will debate virtually Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. on LTV’s YouTube channel. Southampton Town Council candidates Cyndi McNamara (R), Rick Martel (R) and Tom Neely (D) will meet Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. on SEA-TV’s channel. Working Families Party candidates Ieshia Galicia and Andrew Smith have been invited.

The final debate is Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at Peconic Landing in Greenport, featuring six candidates for Southold and Fishers Island Town Council seats.