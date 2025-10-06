Southampton Town Police Arrest Driver in Fatal Flanders Hit and Run

Southampton Town Police have arrested and charged the driver in a fatal hit and run crash that occurred in the victim’s hometown of Flanders Sunday night.

Silvia Alvarez De Reyes, of Shirley, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality in the death of Ever Eli Damian Mazat. Both the suspect and the driver are 46.

Police arrested Alvarez De Reyes hours after the crash on Sunday. She was held overnight in anticipation of arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court Monday.

According to Southampton Town Police, at approximately 7:23 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, an officer on patrol came upon a Hispanic male laying on the ground unconscious in the westbound lane of Flanders Road in a crosswalk near Vail Avenue. After a brief investigation, the officer determined that the then-unidentified man, Mazat, was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

Flanders Northampton Ambulance responded to render care but they could not save Mazat, who succumbed to his injuries. Traffic was shut down in the area as Southampton Town Police Detectives and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate, but roads were eventually reopened in all directions.