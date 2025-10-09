Habitat for Humanity Opens New Lake Worth Office
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted a ribbon-cutting and “housewarming” celebration on September 25 at its new Lake Worth office, uniting its full team under one roof for the first time since the 2023 merger of its North and South County affiliates. The move was made possible through Bank of America’s generosity, which provided a 10-year, zero-cost lease for the space. The office build-out, led by RCC Associates with support from numerous community partners, marks a major milestone as Habitat prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 and continue its mission of building homes, communities, and hope across Palm Beach County.