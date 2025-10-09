Habitat for Humanity Opens New Lake Worth Office

Habitat GPBC staff, board, and supporters cut the ribbon at the new office with Michael Zeff, MasterWing Creative Agency RCC Associates team MasterWing Creative Agency Ron Hollander, Robyn Raphael-Dynan, Christina Wantroba, Debra Scott, and Jennifer Thomason MasterWing Creative Agency Laureen Pannullo, Julie Peyton, and Clint Lowe MasterWing Creative Agency President CEO, of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches MasterWing Creative Agency Fabiola Brumley, Jennifer Thomason, and Stephanie Glavin Deltondo MasterWing Creative Agency Commissioner Gregg K. Weiss with Donna and Bob Goldfarb MasterWing Creative Agency Amanda Botello and Karen Hansen MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted a ribbon-cutting and “housewarming” celebration on September 25 at its new Lake Worth office, uniting its full team under one roof for the first time since the 2023 merger of its North and South County affiliates. The move was made possible through Bank of America’s generosity, which provided a 10-year, zero-cost lease for the space. The office build-out, led by RCC Associates with support from numerous community partners, marks a major milestone as Habitat prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 and continue its mission of building homes, communities, and hope across Palm Beach County.