Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Habitat for Humanity Opens New Lake Worth Office

By
1 minute 10/09/2025
Habitat GPBC staff, board, and supporters cut the ribbon at the new office with Michael Zeff,

Habitat GPBC staff, board, and supporters cut the ribbon at the new office with Michael Zeff,

MasterWing Creative Agency
RCC Associates team

RCC Associates team

MasterWing Creative Agency
Ron Hollander, Robyn Raphael-Dynan, Christina Wantroba, Debra Scott, and Jennifer Thomason

Ron Hollander, Robyn Raphael-Dynan, Christina Wantroba, Debra Scott, and Jennifer Thomason

MasterWing Creative Agency
Laureen Pannullo, Julie Peyton, and Clint Lowe

Laureen Pannullo, Julie Peyton, and Clint Lowe

MasterWing Creative Agency
President CEO, of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches

President CEO, of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches

MasterWing Creative Agency
Fabiola Brumley, Jennifer Thomason, and Stephanie Glavin Deltondo

Fabiola Brumley, Jennifer Thomason, and Stephanie Glavin Deltondo

MasterWing Creative Agency
Commissioner Gregg K. Weiss with Donna and Bob Goldfarb

Commissioner Gregg K. Weiss with Donna and Bob Goldfarb

MasterWing Creative Agency
Amanda Botello and Karen Hansen

Amanda Botello and Karen Hansen

MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted a ribbon-cutting and “housewarming” celebration on September 25 at its new Lake Worth office, uniting its full team under one roof for the first time since the 2023 merger of its North and South County affiliates. The move was made possible through Bank of America’s generosity, which provided a 10-year, zero-cost lease for the space. The office build-out, led by RCC Associates with support from numerous community partners, marks a major milestone as Habitat prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026 and continue its mission of building homes, communities, and hope across Palm Beach County.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events