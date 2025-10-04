Joyce E. Borucke, Founder of Southampton Nursery School Has Died at 89

Joyce E. Borucke of Southampton, died peacefully on Sept. 17. She was 89.

Joyce was born in Montclair, New Jersey on March 28, 1936, to Oscar and Mary Goedecke. She is survived by her; loving children John (Myla), Mark (France), and Elizabeth; and her beloved grandchildren Skylar, Kali, and Shannon. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, John; sons Bill and Doug; and siblings Oscar, Mary, and John.

Joyce attended Chestnut Hill College and Berkeley School. She spent her youth summering at the east end of Long Island with her family and eventually it became her home. She became incredibly involved in the community and raised her family in Southampton. She admired the natural beauty of this area, and she spent many of her happiest days at the ocean with her family, friends, and beloved dogs. Joyce founded Southampton Nursery School. Along with her husband and daughter she ran a successful catering business in the East End. Joyce worked for the Southampton Public Schools for over thirty years as the secretary to the Superintendent. Throughout her life she was a strong athlete. She was an active member of Southampton Golf Club for fifty-five years.

Joyce’s greatest passion was given to her husband and children. She will be missed.

Visitation was held on Sept. 25 at O’Connell-Rothwell Funeral Home in Southampton.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Sept. 26, at the Basilica Parish of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Hill Street, Southampton. A private cremation followed.