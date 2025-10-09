Little Flower Hosts 28th Annual Golf Classic

Little Flower Children and Family Services of Wading River held its 28th Annual Golf Classic at Cold Spring Country Club on Monday. The day-long fundraiser honored longtime supporter Lynn Macrone and the Macrone-Davis Family, recognizing their dedication to children and youth in foster care.