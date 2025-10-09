The Hamptons

Little Flower Hosts 28th Annual Golf Classic

1 minute 10/09/2025
Tracy, Lynn, John Macrone

Rick Seigleman
Steven Reily, Paul Bambinelli

Rick Seigleman
Mateo Rincon, Terry Robinson, Gabrielle Pacensa, Ari Wind

Rick Seigleman
Kevin Hahn, Patrick McGrade, Joe Balducci

Rick Seigleman
Gary Lavery, Brett Brownell

Rick Seigleman
Billy Roberti, Art Gillen

Rick Seigleman
Antoinette Johnson

Rick Seigleman
Sue Fredricks, Jessica Rothkuo,Jennifer Horsley, Kerri Smith, Corinne Hammons, Mathew Bredes

Rick Seigleman
Corinne Hammons, Lynn Macrone, Howard Nolan

Rick Seigleman
Corinne Hammons

Rick Seigleman
Maggie Farag, Jesse Rothkuo

Rick Seigleman
28th Annual Golf Classic Committee Kerri Smith, Gary Lavery. Father Valentine Rebello,Howard Nolan, Mike Brachlow, Corinne Hammons, Adam Weiss, Jessica Rothkuo

Rick Seigleman
Jesse Kitzen, Brett Hess, Ben Kitzen

Rick Seigleman
Sue Fredicks, Jesse Rothkuo, Itahan Omoregie

Rick Seigleman
Corinne Hammons President & CEO Little Flower

Rick Seigleman
Kerri Smith - COO Little Flower

Rick Seigleman
Nick Carnevala, Jeff Dunican

Rick Seigleman

Little Flower Children and Family Services of Wading River held its 28th Annual Golf Classic at Cold Spring Country Club on Monday. The day-long fundraiser honored longtime supporter Lynn Macrone and the Macrone-Davis Family, recognizing their dedication to children and youth in foster care.

