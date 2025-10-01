Nathaniel Rogers House

1st Place Mens Pat McCoy Julie Froehlich Wesnofske Family & Kirby Julie Froehlich Tina Wein, Jane Oberender, Elizabeth Joyce & Tiramisu Julie Froehlich Suzanne Walsh Julie Froehlich Sharon Korsgaard Julie Froehlich Rachel & Michael Dee and Julie & Baylis Greene Julie Froehlich Potatohampton Racers Julie Froehlich Kelly & June Ziglar Julie Froehlich Kathy Reis, Sally Thompson & Jennifer Pike Julie Froehlich George Thompson, Suzanne Walsh and Lauren Dempsey with photo o Julie Froehlich Gary Wachtel Julie Froehlich Connor Flanagan , Suzanne Walsh, Harry Hackett Julie Froehlich Connor Flanagan Exec. Dir. of Bridgehampton Museum Julie Froehlich Bridgehampton Museum Race Personnel Julie Froehlich Bridgehampton Fire Dept. EMS Julie Froehlich Andrea & Doug Madaio Julie Froehlich Alicia & Peter Chabot Julie Froehlich 1st Womens Julie Tucker Julie Froehlich 1st Place Mens Pat McCoy Julie Froehlich

Nathaniel Rogers House at The Bridgehampton Museum was the setting for the inaugural 5K run/walk, reviving the spirit of the long-running PotatoHampton race as a community fundraiser in honor of late board member Peter Walsh. The race began and ended at the museum’s headquarters, uniting runners and walkers in celebration of Walsh’s vision for an active, community-driven tradition that supports the museum’s mission and its future growth.