Nathaniel Rogers House

1 minute 10/01/2025
1st Place Mens Pat McCoy

Wesnofske Family & Kirby

Tina Wein, Jane Oberender, Elizabeth Joyce & Tiramisu

Suzanne Walsh

Sharon Korsgaard

Rachel & Michael Dee and Julie & Baylis Greene

Potatohampton Racers

Kelly & June Ziglar

Kathy Reis, Sally Thompson & Jennifer Pike

George Thompson, Suzanne Walsh and Lauren Dempsey with photo o

Gary Wachtel

Connor Flanagan , Suzanne Walsh, Harry Hackett

Connor Flanagan Exec. Dir. of Bridgehampton Museum

Bridgehampton Museum Race Personnel

Bridgehampton Fire Dept. EMS

Andrea & Doug Madaio

Alicia & Peter Chabot

1st Womens Julie Tucker

1st Place Mens Pat McCoy

Nathaniel Rogers House at The Bridgehampton Museum was the setting for the inaugural 5K run/walk, reviving the spirit of the long-running PotatoHampton race as a community fundraiser in honor of late board member Peter Walsh. The race began and ended at the museum’s headquarters, uniting runners and walkers in celebration of Walsh’s vision for an active, community-driven tradition that supports the museum’s mission and its future growth.

