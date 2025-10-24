Patricia Feiler Captures the Evolving North Fork in Paint

“Autumn Afternoon at Sparkling Pointe” by Patricia Feiler

Mattituck painter Patricia Feiler discusses this month’s North Fork cover art, “Autumn Afternoon at Sparkling Pointe,” her technique, and how she continues to create so many unique covers for both Dan’s Papers and Dan’s Papers North Fork.

A Conversation with Patricia Feiler

Tell me about this painting. Where is it and what inspired you to paint it?

I have painted the vines at Sparkling Pointe Vineyard in Southold in all seasons, and at all times of day. The vines run north and south so the angle of the sunlight can be really dramatic. Here, it’s early autumn and mid-afternoon. The sun streams through the vines which are still pretty lush and green. I see all kinds of colors in the shadows of the leaves. I might be taking liberties with all that, but that’s what fun about being an artist: You can interpret and tell the story the way you want to. The light, colors and tidy rows caught my eye as I was driving by and I was lucky enough to go back another day, set up my easel and get started.

Can you talk a bit about your technique? Is this en plein air or do you work from photos?

I love painting en plein air because it’s energizing and just so much fun. I take reference photos so I can work in the studio if I have to. Acrylics are easier to transport and that works best for me when I’m painting outside. A spray bottle of water is a favorite tool to keep the paint moving. An old pair of jeans can be a brush blotter. A wide brimmed hat, bug spray, and sunblock are standard gear.

I am always looking for ways to streamline the process and to deal with surprises. Even the slightest bit of wind can take down the easel and the painting with it. I work pretty fast in order to get the composition and light/dark shapes in place. I have sometimes abandoned the easel and used a beach chair, a barbeque grill or the back of a pick-up truck to prop up the canvas.

Beach walkers, wine drinkers, and working farmers are my favorite audience. “Great work, how long to make that painting? I can’t draw a straight line.” Smiles all around and back to work.

You’ve been at this a long time and done 14 Dan’s covers. How do you keep things fresh when painting local scenes?

I am thrilled to have had my work selected for the Dan’s covers. It’s validating for me as an artist. And answering the questions is an opportunity to reflect on my journey as an artist. The appeal of local scenes is never-ending. There is always a new day, a fresh snowfall, a jaw-dropping sunset. Let me count the ways!

You live and work in Mattituck. Can you talk about how the North Fork influences and inspires your work?

The North Fork landscape has evolved and changed dramatically in the time I have lived here. My husband and I bought our house in 1978. Our house dates back to 1927 and my studio building on the Main Road is 1840! The changes in farming from potatoes to grapes and fishing to leisure sports are stunning. I am inspired to be a witness to all of this in my paintings.

Share with us some of your recent shows and accomplishments.

I love to paint and to be connected with galleries, but I count as one of my accomplishments the “Art in the Garden” community fundraiser that I organize every summer at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. This year we had 42 artists step up and participate to raise funds for special community initiatives like CAST, John’s Place Homeless Shelter, Food Pantry, East End Disabilities, Butterfly Effect Project, Common Ground Garden and many more. The generosity of the art community is gratifying.

Weren’t you recently featured at the Reboli Center?

The Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook selected seven of my paintings as part of their present show “Renderings and Reflections” through November 2. I am thrilled to be showing my work along with Nancy Bueti, Tim Henry, James Englebert, Flo Kemp, Dino Rinaldi and the magnificent work of the late Joe Reboli.

*The Reboli Center is a not-for-profit gallery organized by Lois Reboli, widow of artist Joseph Reboli. The Center supports and provides access to the artistic legacy of Joseph Reboli. The Center provides extensive artistic and educational opportunities for all ages. The historic building is located in the heart of Stony Brook village and events are open to the public.

*Curator Joanne Wilson saw a spot on NewsChannel 12 where Marissa Drago, owner of the Main Road Biscuit in Jamesport, was being interviewed. She features local artists’ work in the dining room and my paintings were there during the interview. Joanne used her cellphone to capture my signature on one of the paintings. She contacted me and we set up a meeting at my studio. This led to the show and an opportunity for me to give an artist talk recently.

What do you have coming up as far as shows and projects?

I am curating an upcoming show featuring photographer Jacques LeBlanc, and artists Linda and Scott Hartman in the lovely Gallery at Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue starting November 6.

My paintings are available at the William Ris Gallery in Jamesport and through my website patriciafeiler.artspan.com