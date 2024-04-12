Meet Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Patricia Feiler

March 2024 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art (detail) by Patricia Feiler

The cover of the March edition of Dan’s Papers North Fork features “Old Barn and Chicory” by Mattituck artist Patricia Feiler. Here, she discusses creating this charming cover art, her acylic painting technique and spring inspirations to be found on the East End.

Meet Patricia Feiler

What inspired you to create this painting, and how did you choose its title?

My inspiration for a painting often happens when I least expect it. I will be driving to Riverhead and suddenly, along Sound Avenue, there may be lovely, long shadow across a weathered barn or a burst of spring greens in a freshly planted field. That’s when I slow down, go back and get a closer look. The barn and field in this painting were there right along the side of the road. I know I had seen it many times, but this day it seemed different. I named it “Old Barn and Chicory” because that’s exactly what it was.” Maybe I should have named it “Lovely Old Barn and Chicory.”

What did the creation process of this painting entail?

If I’m not painting, I’m thinking about painting — not just what to paint but how. It’s about communication, and it’s exciting. I hope to share the joy and serenity that inspired me to create this painting.

I often visit a landscape site many times to get the feel and just the right light and shadow. I take lots of photos and often create a small version that will later become a larger piece. “Old Barn and Chicory” is an acrylic painting, so it dries quickly. In order to have the ability to change things around, I moisten the entire canvas, cover with an underpainting in an earth tone like raw sienna, and keep a spray bottle handy to keep the paint fresh. I draw the composition in paint right on the canvas. It’s a race against time when I work outside.

What’s something you enjoy about spring on the East End, and how does the season influence your art?

I love the feeling of renewal at the start of spring. Driving out to Orient Point, I slowly make my way back west, up and down the main roads and back roads. I wander along open fields and take in the long view. The gradual change of colors and palette of nature on the East End is energizing for me. Time to mix up some fresh greens, vibrant pinks and sunny yellows!

Then I head over to the South Fork and ride up and down Dune Road. The sand dunes, typically almost monochromatic, in shades of white, beige and soft greens, are literally bursting with blossoms of white and colorful pink hues. What a delight!

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about your upcoming exhibitions/projects?

The art scene on the North Fork is vibrant and exciting. I am thrilled to be part of it.

My work can be seen at the at the Gallery at Borghese Vineyard, The NoFo Collective, William Ris Gallery and on my website.

To see more of Patricia Feiler’s artwork, visit patriciafeiler.artspan.com.