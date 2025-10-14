Dan Talks with Eric Kohn, Southampton Playhouse Artistic Director

Meet Southampton Playhouse’s Eric Kohn

Episode 247: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Eric Kohn, the artistic director at the Southampton Playhouse. Kohn is a former journalist who served in various roles at the trade publication IndieWire including Senior Editor, Chief Film Critic, and Vice President for Editorial Strategy.

Kohn is also a two time chair of the New York Film Critics Circle.