Dan Talks with Eric Kohn, Southampton Playhouse Artistic Director

10/14/2025

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Southampton Playhouse’s Eric Kohn

Episode 247: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Eric Kohn, the artistic director at the Southampton Playhouse. Kohn is a former journalist who served in various roles at the trade publication IndieWire including Senior Editor, Chief Film Critic, and Vice President for Editorial Strategy.

Kohn is also a two time chair of the New York Film Critics Circle.

