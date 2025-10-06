Recipe: Learn to Make Lulu Fall Fennel Salad

Lulu Fall Fennel Salad

Try this recipe to makes a large, sharable salad from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor (126 Main Street), lulusagharbor.com.

Ingredients:

For the Salad:

3 Fennel Bulbs

3 large Oranges

1 cup Pistachios, toasted

10 Breakfast Radishes

For the Whipped Feta

1 lb Feta Cheese

¼ cup Milk

For the Chicken Liver “Croutons”

1 lb Chicken Livers, cubed

1 Cup Flour for coating

1 cup Panko

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

2 Cups Vegetable Oil for frying

For the Pickled Fennel:

1 Fennel Bulb, thinly sliced

2 cups White Balsamic Vinegar

3 tbsp Pomegranate Molasses

1 tbsp Caradamom

1 tbsp Caraway

1 tbsp Cumin

1 tsp Turmeric

3 cups Water

3 tbsp Sugar in the Raw

3 tbsp Salt

For the Pomegranate-Tahini Vinaigrette:

8 oz Pomegranate Juice

¼ cup Jerez Vinegar

2 cups Blended Oil

¼ cup Tahini

For the Herb Salad:

¾ cup Parsley, chopped

¾ cup Dill, chopped

¾ cup Chives, chopped

¼ cup Micro Basil

¼ cup Frisée

Instructions:

Thinly slice the fennel bulbs and radishes using a knife or mandolin. Set aside the equivalent of two fennel bulbs’ worth of slices, along with all the radishes, in an ice bath.

Lightly chop the parsley, dill, chives, and frisée. Mix them in a bowl with the micro basil and set aside.

Peel and cut the oranges into supremes (segments), then set them aside.

Toast the pistachios over low to medium heat on the stove top or put in the oven for 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees, set aside.

Pickled Fennel:

Toast spices on low heat. Add vinegar, water, salt, and sugar. Heat. Add Pomegranate molasses and remove from heat. Pour over sliced fennel and set aside.

Pomegranate-Tahini Vinaigrette:

Reduce Pomegranate juice over stovetop by half. In a blender, combine all liquid ingredients until emulsified. Add salt and pepper.

Whipped Feta:

In a mixing bowl or stand mixer, whip feta and milk until smooth.

Chicken Liver “Croutons”:

Mix flour, salt, and pepper in one bowl. Put slightly beaten eggs in a shallow dish. Pour panko into a third shallow dish. Coat livers in flour, then dip into eggs, and coat in panko.

Heat oil in a pot to 325 degrees. Fry breaded livers in batches for four minutes or until golden brown. Drain excess oil from livers on paper towels.

Spread whipped feta on the bottom of a large, chilled serving dish.

Drain chilled fennel and radishes, then add to a large mixing bowl. Mix with pickled fennel, orange segments, and dressing.

Add toasted pistachios and fried chicken livers to the plate.

Top with herb salad and serve with fresh baguette and a chilled dry Riesling.

Enjoy!