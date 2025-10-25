Richard Abbott of Jamesport Remembered as Bright Light

Richard Abbott

Richard Abbott, a prominent attorney from Jamesport, died on Oct, 3. He was 77.

Richard was a bright light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His journey through life was marked by his kindness, selflessness, charisma, and unwavering love and pride for his family. His beaming smile spoke of the kindness in his heart, and the countless stories that are being shared speak of his absolute ability to live in the moment.

Richard was born on Dec. 6, 1947 in Queens to Catherine (McGuone) and John J. Abbott. He was one of six children. In his younger years, he attended Saint Bartholomew Grammar School, then graduated from Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School. He attended Fordham University and Saint John’s College attaining his Doctorate Law Degree. It is of note that Richard also received a distinguished degree from “The Carvel College of Ice Cream Knowledge.”

On May 8, 1982, he married the love of his life Lucille A. (Nielsen) Abbott in Garden City. They put down roots in Floral Park where they built a beautiful life together. They went on to have four children, who were Richard’s pride and joy, and would eventually make their home in Jamesport.

In his professional career, Richard worked in private practice and real estate law before serving as Chief Legal Counsel and Director of the RIAA’s Antipiracy & Investigation Division for over 20 years. He later continued his distinguished career in public service as an Immigration Services Officer for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Department.

Summering with his brothers and sisters in South Jamesport on Smith Lane, were described by Richard as “pure magic.” These formative years, involving playing in creeks and catching minnows, running through corn fields, and so many moments out on the water, bled into the pillars of who Richard was and was the beginning of his story. Those who knew Richard will remember him as a lover of the water, who loved boating, fishing, clamming, crabbing, waterskiing, and being with those he loved out on the Peconic Bay. He imparted all of these things he loved into his children, who learned to appreciate the little things in life. Richard also had a rare gift for making others laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.

Predeceased by his parents Catherine and John; and sister Elizabeth Ann Creighton; Richard is survived by his wife Lucille; children Caitlin Abbott of Liverpool, United Kingdom, Devin Ruggiero (Thomas) of Trumbull, CT, Matthew Abbott of Milford, CT, and Daniel Abbott of Jamesport; grandchildren Addison Ruggiero and Corey Ruggiero; and siblings Eileen Abbott of Riverhead, James Abbott (Mary) of Mattituck, John Abbott Jr. (Doris) of Mattituck and Stephen Abbott (Barbara) of Mattituck.

Although Richard’s physical presence may no longer grace our lives, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us. May his memory be a blessing and we all remember that the quality of his life was not measured by the number of years he lived, but the way he lived every moment of those years.

The family will received friends on Oct. 9 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Oct. 10 at at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice Kanas Center would be appreciated.