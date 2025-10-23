Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

St. Jude Walk Palm Beach Raises Over $200,000

By
1 minute 10/23/2025
St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude Volunteers

Target Employees Race for a Cure

Target Employees Race for a Cure

St. Jude
Cardinal Newman Cheerleaders with Princess Belle

Cardinal Newman Cheerleaders with Princess Belle

St. Jude
Cardinal Newman Students at the Starting Line

Cardinal Newman Students at the Starting Line

St. Jude
Dogs join the festivities at St. Jude 5k

Dogs join the festivities at St. Jude 5k

St. Jude
Family Participating in St. Jude 5k

Family Participating in St. Jude 5k

St. Jude
First Horizon's Honor Garden

First Horizon's Honor Garden

St. Jude
FPL Participants with Princess Jasmine and Belle

FPL Participants with Princess Jasmine and Belle

St. Jude
FPL Runners Prepare for Race

FPL Runners Prepare for Race

St. Jude
Local family Preparing for the Race

Local family Preparing for the Race

St. Jude
Participants Smiling at the Race

Participants Smiling at the Race

St. Jude
Pop Stroke's Refreshments Stand

Pop Stroke's Refreshments Stand

St. Jude
Racers Lining Up at the Starting Line

Racers Lining Up at the Starting Line

St. Jude
Runners Smiling after the Race

Runners Smiling after the Race

St. Jude
St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude
St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude
St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude Volunteers

St. Jude
Target Employees Race for a Cure

Target Employees Race for a Cure

St. Jude

St. Jude Walk Palm Beach brought together more than 1,000 participants in Downtown West Palm Beach, raising over $200,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Presented by VoLo Foundation, the annual event honored Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and celebrated the lifesaving mission of St. Jude, ensuring families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events