Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, October 3-9, 2025

It’s Oktoberfest season in North Fork wine and beer country

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, October 3-9, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Oktoberfest at Long Ireland Beer Company

Saturday, October 4, 12 p.m.

Don’t miss live music, beer, German-inspired foods, keg tossing, a beard contest, stein holding, costumes, and more all day at the Long Ireland Beer Company!

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience

Saturday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Rock out with this nine-piece band from New Jersey sharing your favorite Bob Seger hits like “Old Time Rock and Roll” live at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $39.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Jam Night at Ziggy’s Place at Riverhead Polish Hall

Wednesday, October 8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy an open jam night for all musicians and genres at Ziggy’s Place at Riverhead Polish Hall!

214 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-9200, riverheadpolishhall.net

KT Tunstall

Thursday, October 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this Grammy-nominated Scottish singer/songwriter known for hits like “Big Black Horse and Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See” live at the Suffolk! Tickets start at $49.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Greenport Farmer’s Market

Friday, October 3, 2 p.m.

Enjoy baked goods, seafood, dairy, pickles, cocoa, wine, and more every Friday at Mitchell Park in Greenport!

115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, October 3, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the last “First Friday” in downtown Mattituck, where you can enjoy live music, food, beverages, and shopping outdoors while supporting the community!

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/upcoming-events

Run the Vineyards

Saturday, October 4, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a 5K or 8K walk or run around beautiful Pindar Vineyards! Afterward, enjoy a glass of Pindar wine, food trucks, live music, and an award ceremony!

37645 NY 25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net/Events/Event-Calendar

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.

Enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to breweries, a stroll down Love Lane, olive oil and vinegar tastings, visits to local farm stands, seasonal fruit, and more with East End Bike Tours! Upgrade your experience with wine tastings and a catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

“History in the Making” Golf Tournament

Monday, October 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this golf tournament benefiting the Southold Historical Society at the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue!

36342 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Annual Harvest Moon Dinner

Friday, October 3, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy four delicious harvest-inspired courses paired with four Sannino wines at Sannino Vineyards!

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8383, sanninovineyard.com

Pressed Flower Pumpkins

Saturday, October 4, 1 p.m.

Decorate fall flowers with pressed pumpkins at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! Registration and a $10 fee are required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Dahlia Workshop with Backyard Blooms

Thursday, October 9, 6:30 p.m.

Choose from over 50 varieties of dahlias grown by Kim from Backyard Blooms Northfork Flower Farm and create a beautiful arrangement at Bedell Cellars!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Adam Strauss: Here We Are in Paradise

On view through October 18

Enjoy paintings and drawings by Adam Strauss, including an homage to Bob Ross, at East End Arts in Riverhead! An artist’s reception will be held on Saturday, September 20, at 5 p.m.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

