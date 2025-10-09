Wellbridge & Northwell Host Inaugural Addiction Summit

Edmond Hakimi DO, Emil Achmad MD & Jaclene Jason Ph, Manish Sapra MD, Sandeep Kapoor MD MS-HPPL Wellbridge Joji Suzuki MD, Edmond Hakimi DO Wellbridge Michael Ahearn, David Megenis, Ina Visich, Craig Drzan, Ashley Carter, Neha Sharma, Paul Gillen Wellbridge Steve Wicke, Neha Sharma, Ashley Carter, David Megenis, Paul Gillen Wellbridge

Wellbridge Addiction Treatment & Research and Northwell Health hosted the first ever Addiction Professionals Summit in honor of National Recovery Month. The event brought together national leaders and experts in addiction treatment and research for a day of panels, lectures, and collaboration. Keynote speaker Dr. Joji Suzuki of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School explored the role of psychedelics in substance use disorders. With leadership from Dr. Edmond Hakimi and Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, the summit marked a major step toward innovation, education, and the future of addiction care.