Westhampton Beach Honors Beloved Youth Minister

2nd Place Male Runner- Michael Jones
Third Place Female Runner Overall crossing the finish line
3rd & 2nd Place Male Runners Overall Michael Jones & Jef Wachfenfeld
Mens First Place- Spencer Neyland
Top Girl Kids Run- Avery
Women's First Place- Jennifer Ross

Westhampton Beach came together for the annual run honoring the late Vin Zorbo, the beloved youth minister and avid surfer affectionately known as “Uncle Vin.” Hosted at the Village Marina, the event united family, friends, and community members to celebrate Vin’s legacy of kindness and energy. Proceeds support the charitable causes Vin championed, including the Knights of Columbus, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Eastern Long Island SurfRider Foundation.