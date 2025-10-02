Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach Honors Beloved Youth Minister

By
1 minute 10/02/2025
2nd Place Male Runner- Michael Jones, Bob Montpetit

Rick Seigleman
Peggy Malerba

Rick Seigleman
Amanda Clapp Third Place Female Runner Overall crossing the finish line

Rick Seigleman
3rd & 2nd Place Male Runners Overall Michael Jones & Jef Wachfenfeld with Bob Montpetit

Rick Seigleman
Joggler Oviler Batcheller

Rick Seigleman
Bob Day, Bob Monpetit, George Motz, Barney Ryan

Rick Seigleman
Brad, Cheryl & Lara Gerstman

Rick Seigleman
David Gartenstein, Anna Gartenstein, Michael Mattone

Rick Seigleman
Donasz Gibas, Adam Given

Rick Seigleman
Father Tom Pers, Johnny Muscianisi

Rick Seigleman
Janine Beck, Miquela Quiles, Smantha Beck, Carolyn Jolly, Rick Quackenbush

Jim Badzek

Rick Seigleman
Joe, MaryAnn, Avery Fritsch

Rick Seigleman
Karen Montpetit. Maggie Day

Rick Seigleman
Logan & Heather Dessen

Rick Seigleman
Mens First Place- Spencer Neyland

Rick Seigleman
Mirza Culov, Liza Scuderi

Rick Seigleman
The Runners

Rick Seigleman
Top Girl Kids Run- Avery

Rick Seigleman
Women's First Place- Jennifer Ross

Rick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach came together for the annual run honoring the late Vin Zorbo, the beloved youth minister and avid surfer affectionately known as “Uncle Vin.” Hosted at the Village Marina, the event united family, friends, and community members to celebrate Vin’s legacy of kindness and energy. Proceeds support the charitable causes Vin championed, including the Knights of Columbus, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Eastern Long Island SurfRider Foundation.

