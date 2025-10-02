Westhampton Beach Honors Beloved Youth Minister
10/02/2025
Westhampton Beach came together for the annual run honoring the late Vin Zorbo, the beloved youth minister and avid surfer affectionately known as “Uncle Vin.” Hosted at the Village Marina, the event united family, friends, and community members to celebrate Vin’s legacy of kindness and energy. Proceeds support the charitable causes Vin championed, including the Knights of Columbus, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Eastern Long Island SurfRider Foundation.