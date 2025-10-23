Westhampton Beach Welcomes Crowds for Annual Fall Festival
Daniel Gale Sotheby's Westhampton Beach
Jeffery, Debbie & Miller Tick
Richard Cabrera, Kyle Macaevay
Sara Topping, Ann Welker, Maria Moore, Jimmy Mack
Shock Ice Cream Owner- Elyse Richman
Southampton Playhouse- Nick Lane, Ileana Russo
Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Chelsea & Kim Clark
WHB Brunetti's Pizza
Westhampton Beach was filled with family fun and fall spirit as the Fall Festival returned with live music, food, and festivities. The event featured local restaurants, food trucks, artisan vendors, and family attractions including a petting zoo, aerialists, and games. Sponsored by local businesses and community partners, the festival brought residents and visitors together for a lively celebration of the season.