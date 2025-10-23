Event & Party Photos

Westhampton Beach Welcomes Crowds for Annual Fall Festival

By
1 minute 10/23/2025
Daniel Gale Sotheby's Westhampton Beach

Daniel Gale Sotheby's Westhampton Beach

Rick Seigleman
Jeffery, Debbie & Miller Tick

Jeffery, Debbie & Miller Tick

Rick Seigleman
Richard Cabrera, Kyle Macaevay

Richard Cabrera, Kyle Macaevay

Rick Seigleman
Sara Topping, Ann Welker, Maria Moore, Jimmy Mack

Sara Topping, Ann Welker, Maria Moore, Jimmy Mack

Rick Seigleman
Shock Ice Cream Owner- Elyse Richman

Shock Ice Cream Owner- Elyse Richman

Rick Seigleman
Southampton Playhouse- Nick Lane, Ileana Russo

Southampton Playhouse- Nick Lane, Ileana Russo

Rick Seigleman
Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Chelsea & Kim Clark

Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Chelsea & Kim Clark

Rick Seigleman
WHB Brunetti's Pizza

WHB Brunetti's Pizza

Rick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach was filled with family fun and fall spirit as the Fall Festival returned with live music, food, and festivities. The event featured local restaurants, food trucks, artisan vendors, and family attractions including a petting zoo, aerialists, and games. Sponsored by local businesses and community partners, the festival brought residents and visitors together for a lively celebration of the season.

