Westhampton Beach Welcomes Crowds for Annual Fall Festival

Daniel Gale Sotheby's Westhampton Beach Rick Seigleman Jeffery, Debbie & Miller Tick Rick Seigleman Richard Cabrera, Kyle Macaevay Rick Seigleman Sara Topping, Ann Welker, Maria Moore, Jimmy Mack Rick Seigleman Shock Ice Cream Owner- Elyse Richman Rick Seigleman Southampton Playhouse- Nick Lane, Ileana Russo Rick Seigleman Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Chelsea & Kim Clark Rick Seigleman WHB Brunetti's Pizza Rick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach was filled with family fun and fall spirit as the Fall Festival returned with live music, food, and festivities. The event featured local restaurants, food trucks, artisan vendors, and family attractions including a petting zoo, aerialists, and games. Sponsored by local businesses and community partners, the festival brought residents and visitors together for a lively celebration of the season.