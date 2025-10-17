Wölffer Estate Celebrates Harvest Season

Katie Lee Biegel & Ryan Biegel Cameron Burton Elizabeth Kurpis Cameron Burton Sharareh Siadat Cameron Burton Joey Wolffer Cameron Burton Wölffer Estate Vineyard Wölffer Estate Vineyard Wölffer Estate Vineyard Cameron Burton Ryan Morris, Britta Towle Rob Rich River, Matt, Ripley, and-Marina Shapiro, Lynn Scotti Rob Rich Reigning champion Patrick Stro Rob Rich Mary Massey, Roman Roth Rob Rich Joe Tuana, Yvonne Frowein, Mindy Crawford, Roman Roth, Dushi Roth Rob Rich Harber Robler, Sofia Scaracello, Liana Herrera Rob Rich Felita Von Mallinckrovc, Christine Vvn Mallinckrovc, Anja Langenbucher, Yannick Lewy Rob Rich Eric Von Stroh, Stella Von Stroh Rob Rich Craig Szela , Max Rohn Rob Rich Alissa Dean, Jean Woo, Charlotte Vogel, Hera Li, Margie Millero Rob Rich Virginia DiGiacomo, Elaine DiGiacomo Rob Rich Susanna Hong, Hermine Heller Rob Rich Phillip Wolffer, Marc Wolffer Rob Rich Juggler performs for the crowds Rob Rich Joey Wolffer, Max Rohn Rob Rich Dr. Dende Engleman, Jaimie Abel Rob Rich

Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosted its sold out Annual Harvest Party at The Wine Stand in Sagaponack, bringing together families and friends to celebrate the season amid the beauty of the vineyard. Guests enjoyed Wölffer wines and ciders, live music, international food stations, and classic harvest fun, including barrel-rolling, grape stomping, and hayrides, all in honor of another successful season.