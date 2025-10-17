Wölffer Estate Celebrates Harvest Season
1 minute 10/17/2025
Katie Lee Biegel & Ryan Biegel
Elizabeth Kurpis
Sharareh Siadat
Joey Wolffer
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Ryan Morris, Britta Towle
River, Matt, Ripley, and-Marina Shapiro, Lynn Scotti
Reigning champion Patrick Stro
Mary Massey, Roman Roth
Joe Tuana, Yvonne Frowein, Mindy Crawford, Roman Roth, Dushi Roth
Harber Robler, Sofia Scaracello, Liana Herrera
Felita Von Mallinckrovc, Christine Vvn Mallinckrovc, Anja Langenbucher, Yannick Lewy
Eric Von Stroh, Stella Von Stroh
Craig Szela , Max Rohn
Alissa Dean, Jean Woo, Charlotte Vogel, Hera Li, Margie Millero
Virginia DiGiacomo, Elaine DiGiacomo
Susanna Hong, Hermine Heller
Phillip Wolffer, Marc Wolffer
Juggler performs for the crowds
Joey Wolffer, Max Rohn
Dr. Dende Engleman, Jaimie Abel
Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosted its sold out Annual Harvest Party at The Wine Stand in Sagaponack, bringing together families and friends to celebrate the season amid the beauty of the vineyard. Guests enjoyed Wölffer wines and ciders, live music, international food stations, and classic harvest fun, including barrel-rolling, grape stomping, and hayrides, all in honor of another successful season.