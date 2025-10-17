Arts & Culture

Wölffer Estate Celebrates Harvest Season

By
1 minute 10/17/2025
Katie Lee Biegel & Ryan Biegel

Cameron Burton
Elizabeth Kurpis

Cameron Burton
Sharareh Siadat

Cameron Burton
Joey Wolffer

Cameron Burton
Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Cameron Burton
Ryan Morris, Britta Towle

Rob Rich
River, Matt, Ripley, and-Marina Shapiro, Lynn Scotti

Rob Rich
Reigning champion Patrick Stro

Rob Rich
Mary Massey, Roman Roth

Rob Rich
Joe Tuana, Yvonne Frowein, Mindy Crawford, Roman Roth, Dushi Roth

Rob Rich
Harber Robler, Sofia Scaracello, Liana Herrera

Rob Rich
Felita Von Mallinckrovc, Christine Vvn Mallinckrovc, Anja Langenbucher, Yannick Lewy

Rob Rich
Eric Von Stroh, Stella Von Stroh

Rob Rich
Craig Szela , Max Rohn

Rob Rich
Alissa Dean, Jean Woo, Charlotte Vogel, Hera Li, Margie Millero

Rob Rich
Virginia DiGiacomo, Elaine DiGiacomo

Rob Rich
Susanna Hong, Hermine Heller

Rob Rich
Phillip Wolffer, Marc Wolffer

Rob Rich
Juggler performs for the crowds

Rob Rich
Joey Wolffer, Max Rohn

Rob Rich
Dr. Dende Engleman, Jaimie Abel

Rob Rich

Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosted its sold out Annual Harvest Party at The Wine Stand in Sagaponack, bringing together families and friends to celebrate the season amid the beauty of the vineyard. Guests enjoyed Wölffer wines and ciders, live music, international food stations, and classic harvest fun, including barrel-rolling, grape stomping, and hayrides, all in honor of another successful season.

