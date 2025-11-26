Anna Jurinich Paints from Wading River to the Moon

The complete “Bouquet of Four Seasons” by Anna Jurinich

This month’s Dan’s Paper North Fork cover art is by multifaceted Wading River painter Anna Jurinich, who paints a seasonal bouquet. Here, she talks about her ongoing projects, politics in art, taking her work to the moon, and how she moves from subject to subject, or remains focused on one.

A Conversation with Anna Jurinich

Tell me about this painting, what inspired it?

I liked the idea of painting flowers in abundance with a meaning behind that idea. A previous painting and Dan’s Papers cover (April 15, 2022) “The Bouquet of a Lifetime,” all the flowers one received during their life was placed in one big vase. It makes people recall their own life in a good way. This detail of a painting, “Bouquet of Four Seasons” would lend itself to the same abundant feel.

You paint so many subjects, including space, surreal stuff, self-portraits & flowers. How do you choose what you’re going to paint from day to day? Do you plan or just go where the muse takes you?

I paint whatever comes my way taking it as a challenge. There was a period of just ink drawings resembling etchings, then oils and acrylics. Subject matter is very important to me. Flowers, as hard as they are to paint, always make me feel like my mind is on vacation and relaxing. I try in summer to do at least one flower work as I feel it’s my duty to honor this beauty. The surreal work is the core of my work. I hope I speak through my work, daring, honest and political, because in everything there is politics.

One of my paintings has a rock in the middle of water, and in the water, there are at least 500 shoes representing the refugee crises. My paintings sometimes feel like my banner out there. My latest work deals with space. It’s a series of 15 paintings and something I never did before. They were exhibited at Southampton, in East End Collected, and the Heckscher Museum Biennial.

I’m focused, but if something catches my eye for a new idea, I will put that work aside to work on the new idea to the point that solidifies so I continue it when I get back to it. Walking on the beach the other day and visiting my favorite rock inspired me for a new series, and now that I see it in my mind’s eye, I can’t wait to start it. So, I paint what is on the easel with a scout from my head always alert for new things.

How was the cover piece painted ?

The cover painting, is the “Autumn” part . Painting a vase in the center, and from left to right the seasons. Using seasonal objects like mums, dry leaves , grapes, these were painted from life. Winter with dry leaves and snow on them, cardinals et cetera. Winter is darker, so I decided to add lights. Spring, a straight yellow line of daffodils would do. Summer was a blend of roses, tulips and my so-thoughtful husband’s clipping from the road of a blooming tree. I decided to wrap the vase with a black long ribbon that stretches across the table as an exclamation point.

You announced your art was going to the moon in 2022. I know some of it finally made it there. Can you tell us about it?

Two of my paintings are already on the surface of the moon in a time box and my book, The Christmas Odd Box will be going up in March 2026. The space paintings are about man, alien intervention and friendship.

Will we go to this new frontier with our worst characteristic or will we change seeing the immensity of it all, be humbled and see ourselves in a new light?

Any other new shows or projects underway?

There is presently at the Heckscher Museum an exhibit about Emma Stebbins, the sculptor of the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park. I was invited to submit a design for a modern monument. The designs are projected on the wall and incorporated with the exhibit. It was exciting taking a design from one of my space paintings and thinking in “memorial” mode. The exhibit is on until March.

I was in a collaborative Oscar Molina CUBO project, for which I was honored as both Oscar and I see art as a way to benefit people.

The painting on the cover will be included in the next Holiday Gathering exhibition at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, with an open house December 13, 2-5 p.m., and in the East End Council satellite exhibit at M&T Bank Platinum Gallery in Westhampton Beach until January, with a reception December 12, 4-6 p.m.

Can people see your work online?

People can see my work online at annajurinich.com and on Instagram @ajurinich.