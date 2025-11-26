Charlie Fox Brings Legal Cannabis to the Hamptons

Charlie Fox Interior

Courtesy Brian Ferry

Charlie Fox is the Hamptons’ couture cannabis boutique. This is where Hamptons style meets high-end cannabis: serene and polished, with beautiful, considered products at every turn that looks as appropriate next to Baccarat glass as it does beside a bedside carafe.

The team behind Charlie Fox also owns Calissa in Water Mill and Amali in Manhattan, and they have imported the logic of fine dining into this chic jewel box space. Service is deeply informed — closer to a sommelier than a salesperson. They begin with how you want to feel and how experienced you are, then shape something precise around that: deeper, more reliable sleep; discreet daytime steadiness; kinder options for joints and backs that have seen a few decades; or clear-headed, alcohol-free ways to feel pleasantly “on” at a dinner party.

A discerning point of view and an equally discerning vetting process ensure that every offering meets strict standards for excellent product, thoughtful ingredients, and true distinction. The collection is tightly edited: clean gummies and chocolates and premium flower and pre-rolls in a range of sun-grown, greenhouse, and indoor expressions, plus more advanced options like kief, rosin, and hash. There are luxe balms and oils, and a few slyly indulgent infused pantry pieces that slip neatly into a nightly ritual and make the perfect wink-wink gift for a friend in the know.

Charlie Fox’s own gummies are organized by how you’d like to feel and offered in two refined strengths: CBD, entirely free of THC, for everyday balance, and CBD+, with a micro-microdose of THC to add just the slightest, impeccably controlled lift.

In short, Charlie Fox is the Hamptons’ chicest cannabis shop — the place you stop for your own ritual, your hosts’ good graces, and the one gift that will absolutely not be regifted.