Disability Resource Fair Success

1 minute 11/26/2025
Hampton Bays High School Students

Council member Michael Iasilli, Heather Damon, Jenna Carballo, Jose Carballo, Vasso Lazanas

Bridget Fleming, Jamie Bowden, Michael Iasilli, Robbie Hernandez

The Town of Southampton Disability Advisory Taskforce hosted its Second Annual Resource Fair at the Hampton Bays Community Center. Organizations offered information on services and supports for children and adults with special needs. Councilmember Michael Iasilli opened the event, followed by presentations from the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and Self-Initiated Living Options. Student volunteers from the Hampton Bays School District provided bilingual assistance, underscoring the Town’s commitment to expanding access to essential disability resources.

