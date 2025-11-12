Event & Party Photos

East Hampton Hosts Sea-Loving Witches Paddle

By
1 minute 11/12/2025
Sheila McDonald & Holly Li

Sheila McDonald & Holly Li

Julie Froehlich
Bonita Dewolf

Bonita Dewolf

Julie Froehlich
Christina Winters

Christina Winters

Julie Froehlich
Donna Kowalewski & Cathy Berger

Donna Kowalewski & Cathy Berger

Julie Froehlich
Witches Paddle

Witches Paddle

Julie Froehlich
Eirka Numme Kelso

Eirka Numme Kelso

Julie Froehlich
Group of Witches

Group of Witches

Julie Froehlich
Helen Gifford

Helen Gifford

Julie Froehlich
Holly Li, Gina Bradley & Christina Winters

Holly Li, Gina Bradley & Christina Winters

Julie Froehlich
Janie Miller, Brody Eggert (Surfrider Foundation) & Bruce Donner

Janie Miller, Brody Eggert (Surfrider Foundation) & Bruce Donner

Julie Froehlich
Kim Brennon

Kim Brennon

Julie Froehlich
Laird Blaustein

Laird Blaustein

Julie Froehlich
Pam Zudwick

Pam Zudwick

Julie Froehlich
Rosa Vaughn

Rosa Vaughn

Julie Froehlich

East Hampton Witches traded brooms for paddle boards at inaugural Witches Paddle through Three Mile Harbor. The festive event, presented with Wych’s Bloom, brought the community together for a spirited afternoon on the water while raising funds for the Surfrider Foundation’s Eastern Long Island Chapter and its ocean protection initiatives. 

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events