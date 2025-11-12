East Hampton Hosts Sea-Loving Witches Paddle
1 minute 11/12/2025
Sheila McDonald & Holly Li
Bonita Dewolf
Christina Winters
Donna Kowalewski & Cathy Berger
Witches Paddle
Eirka Numme Kelso
Group of Witches
Helen Gifford
Holly Li, Gina Bradley & Christina Winters
Janie Miller, Brody Eggert (Surfrider Foundation) & Bruce Donner
Kim Brennon
Laird Blaustein
Pam Zudwick
Rosa Vaughn
East Hampton Witches traded brooms for paddle boards at inaugural Witches Paddle through Three Mile Harbor. The festive event, presented with Wych’s Bloom, brought the community together for a spirited afternoon on the water while raising funds for the Surfrider Foundation’s Eastern Long Island Chapter and its ocean protection initiatives.