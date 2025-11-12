East Hampton Hosts Sea-Loving Witches Paddle

Sheila McDonald & Holly Li Julie Froehlich Bonita Dewolf Julie Froehlich Christina Winters Julie Froehlich Donna Kowalewski & Cathy Berger Julie Froehlich Witches Paddle Julie Froehlich Eirka Numme Kelso Julie Froehlich Group of Witches Julie Froehlich Helen Gifford Julie Froehlich Holly Li, Gina Bradley & Christina Winters Julie Froehlich Janie Miller, Brody Eggert (Surfrider Foundation) & Bruce Donner Julie Froehlich Kim Brennon Julie Froehlich Laird Blaustein Julie Froehlich Pam Zudwick Julie Froehlich Rosa Vaughn Julie Froehlich

East Hampton Witches traded brooms for paddle boards at inaugural Witches Paddle through Three Mile Harbor. The festive event, presented with Wych’s Bloom, brought the community together for a spirited afternoon on the water while raising funds for the Surfrider Foundation’s Eastern Long Island Chapter and its ocean protection initiatives.