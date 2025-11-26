Event & Party Photos

Guild Hall opened its student Art Festival: Rauschenberg

By
1 minute 11/26/2025
Artist: Eva Faye

Artist: Eva Faye

Julie Froehlich
Carole Campolo & Dianne Dassa

Carole Campolo & Dianne Dassa

Julie Froehlich
Dance Choregrapher: Lukie Bernstein

Dance Choregrapher: Lukie Bernstein

Julie Froehlich
Debbie DiSunno, Kennedy, Casey, Bo & Brett Bistrian

Debbie DiSunno, Kennedy, Casey, Bo & Brett Bistrian

Julie Froehlich
Guild Hall Theater Director: Anthony Madonna & Artist: Margaret

Guild Hall Theater Director: Anthony Madonna & Artist: Margaret

Julie Froehlich
Jack & Peter Keogh

Jack & Peter Keogh

Julie Froehlich
Jade Vintimilla & Shala Nivelo

Jade Vintimilla & Shala Nivelo

Julie Froehlich
Dancers : Jessica Berger & Shoshana Sobey and Choreographer: Luk

Dancers : Jessica Berger & Shoshana Sobey and Choreographer: Luk

Julie Froehlich
Dancer: Jessica Berger

Dancer: Jessica Berger

Julie Froehlich
ProgramManager: Kayla Matters & Artist: Bastienne Schmidt

ProgramManager: Kayla Matters & Artist: Bastienne Schmidt

Julie Froehlich
Lenny Carchipulla

Lenny Carchipulla

Julie Froehlich
Lilah Franklin, Fioana Grace Jacobs, Nora & Stephanie Witchorp

Lilah Franklin, Fioana Grace Jacobs, Nora & Stephanie Witchorp

Julie Froehlich
Lily Limonius, Isla Haak & Lucia Limonius

Lily Limonius, Isla Haak & Lucia Limonius

Julie Froehlich
Matthew Kraus

Matthew Kraus

Julie Froehlich
Molly Stillman & Stella Brucker (Alto & Tenor Sax Players)

Molly Stillman & Stella Brucker (Alto & Tenor Sax Players)

Julie Froehlich
Molly Stillman & Stella Brucker (Alto & Tenor Sax)

Molly Stillman & Stella Brucker (Alto & Tenor Sax)

Julie Froehlich
Particiapting Guest Artists: Candace Hill-Montgomery, Eva Faye,

Particiapting Guest Artists: Candace Hill-Montgomery, Eva Faye,

Julie Froehlich

Julie Froehlich

Guild Hall opened its student Art Festival: Rauschenberg 100, uniting students from eight East End public schools with ten regional artists to celebrate the centennial of Robert Rauschenberg’s birth. The exhibition showcased inventive, cross-disciplinary works created through classroom collaborations. Organized by Guild Hall’s education and curatorial teams and the Teen Arts Council, the festival continued the institution’s long standing tradition of highlighting the creativity and civic engagement of young South Fork artists.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events