Guild Hall opened its student Art Festival: Rauschenberg
1 minute 11/26/2025
Guild Hall opened its student Art Festival: Rauschenberg 100, uniting students from eight East End public schools with ten regional artists to celebrate the centennial of Robert Rauschenberg’s birth. The exhibition showcased inventive, cross-disciplinary works created through classroom collaborations. Organized by Guild Hall’s education and curatorial teams and the Teen Arts Council, the festival continued the institution’s long standing tradition of highlighting the creativity and civic engagement of young South Fork artists.