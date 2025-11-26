Guild Hall opened its student Art Festival: Rauschenberg

Artist: Eva Faye Julie Froehlich Carole Campolo & Dianne Dassa Julie Froehlich Dance Choregrapher: Lukie Bernstein Julie Froehlich Debbie DiSunno, Kennedy, Casey, Bo & Brett Bistrian Julie Froehlich Guild Hall Theater Director: Anthony Madonna & Artist: Margaret Julie Froehlich Jack & Peter Keogh Julie Froehlich Jade Vintimilla & Shala Nivelo Julie Froehlich Dancers : Jessica Berger & Shoshana Sobey and Choreographer: Luk Julie Froehlich Dancer: Jessica Berger Julie Froehlich ProgramManager: Kayla Matters & Artist: Bastienne Schmidt Julie Froehlich Lenny Carchipulla Julie Froehlich Lilah Franklin, Fioana Grace Jacobs, Nora & Stephanie Witchorp Julie Froehlich Lily Limonius, Isla Haak & Lucia Limonius Julie Froehlich Matthew Kraus Julie Froehlich Molly Stillman & Stella Brucker (Alto & Tenor Sax Players) Julie Froehlich Molly Stillman & Stella Brucker (Alto & Tenor Sax) Julie Froehlich Particiapting Guest Artists: Candace Hill-Montgomery, Eva Faye, Julie Froehlich Julie Froehlich

Guild Hall opened its student Art Festival: Rauschenberg 100, uniting students from eight East End public schools with ten regional artists to celebrate the centennial of Robert Rauschenberg’s birth. The exhibition showcased inventive, cross-disciplinary works created through classroom collaborations. Organized by Guild Hall’s education and curatorial teams and the Teen Arts Council, the festival continued the institution’s long standing tradition of highlighting the creativity and civic engagement of young South Fork artists.