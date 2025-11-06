Habitat for Humanity Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Headquarters
1 minute 11/06/2025
RCC Associates team
Ron Hollander, Robyn Raphael-Dynan, Christina Wantroba, Debra Scott, and Jennifer Thomason
Laureen Pannullo, Julie Peyton, and Clint Lowe
PresidentCEO, of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches
Fabiola Brumley, Jennifer Thomason, and Stephanie Glavin Deltondo
Habitat GPBC staff, board, and supporters cut the ribbon at the new office with Michael Zeff, PresidentCEO, of the Chamber of Comm
Gregg K. Weiss with Donna and Bob Goldfarb
Amanda Botello and Karen Hansen
Habitat of Humanity
Habitat of Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County celebrated the ribbon cutting and “housewarming” of its new Lake Worth office, bringing its full team together under one roof for the first time since the 2023 merger of its North and South affiliates. The milestone move was made possible through Bank of America’s generosity, which provided a zero-cost 10-year lease for the space. Community leaders, sponsors, and volunteers gathered with the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches to toast the occasion and honor the many partners—including RCC Associates, which led the build-out—who helped create the new home base for Habitat’s mission to build homes, communities, and hope.