Habitat for Humanity Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Headquarters

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County celebrated the ribbon cutting and “housewarming” of its new Lake Worth office, bringing its full team together under one roof for the first time since the 2023 merger of its North and South affiliates. The milestone move was made possible through Bank of America’s generosity, which provided a zero-cost 10-year lease for the space. Community leaders, sponsors, and volunteers gathered with the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches to toast the occasion and honor the many partners—including RCC Associates, which led the build-out—who helped create the new home base for Habitat’s mission to build homes, communities, and hope.