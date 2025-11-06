Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Headquarters

By
1 minute 11/06/2025
RCC Associates team

MasterWing Creative Agency
Ron Hollander, Robyn Raphael-Dynan, Christina Wantroba, Debra Scott, and Jennifer Thomason

MasterWing Creative Agency
Laureen Pannullo, Julie Peyton, and Clint Lowe

MasterWing Creative Agency
PresidentCEO, of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches

MasterWing Creative Agency
Fabiola Brumley, Jennifer Thomason, and Stephanie Glavin Deltondo

MasterWing Creative Agency
Habitat GPBC staff, board, and supporters cut the ribbon at the new office with Michael Zeff, PresidentCEO, of the Chamber of Comm

MasterWing Creative Agency
Gregg K. Weiss with Donna and Bob Goldfarb

MasterWing Creative Agency
Amanda Botello and Karen Hansen

MasterWing Creative Agency
Habitat of Humanity

MasterWing Creative Agency
Habitat of Humanity

MasterWing Creative Agency

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County celebrated the ribbon cutting and “housewarming” of its new Lake Worth office, bringing its full team together under one roof for the first time since the 2023 merger of its North and South affiliates. The milestone move was made possible through Bank of America’s generosity, which provided a zero-cost 10-year lease for the space. Community leaders, sponsors, and volunteers gathered with the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches to toast the occasion and honor the many partners—including RCC Associates, which led the build-out—who helped create the new home base for Habitat’s mission to build homes, communities, and hope.

