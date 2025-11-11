Hamptons ICE Arrests Stir Protests

As part of the DHS – United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency aimed at preventing cross-border crime and illegal immigration. (Getty Images)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reportedly arrested a dozen people in Westhampton and Hampton Bays on Nov. 5, reigniting critics’ opposition to President Donald Trump’s continuing nationwide migrant deportation effort.

Advocates and Democratic officials blasted the Republican administration for stoking fear in the community. Opponents plan to rally at Southampton Town Hall on Nov. 12 and across from the Westhampton Beach firehouse on Nov. 14 in opposition to ICE targeting people on the South Fork.

“Today’s ICE actions in Hampton Bays and Westhampton are a critical moment for our community,” said Minerva Perez, executive director of OLA, a nonprofit that assists immigrants on the East End. “These actions do not make us safer — they spread fear among families, workers, and children. This is a call for local leaders, law enforcement, and all in positions of power: Stand with our community. Stand for justice, safety, and dignity for all.”

The arrests came days before a federal jury ruled that Suffolk County should pay $112 million to 674 people who were illegally detained at the county jail to be extradited to ICE nearly a decade ago. A county spokesman said Suffolk plans to appeal that decision.“The recent ICE raids in Westhampton and Hampton Bays … have caused panic, injury and chaos in our community,” Southampton Town Democratic Committee Chair Gordon Herr said. “When masked men can take any of our community members off our streets without warrant or notice of any kind, none of us is safe.”

ICE did not respond to a request for comment. News12 Long Island reported that ICE agents made 12 arrests in the sweep.

“These agents descended on our communities and immediately began detaining civilians, causing fear and panic,” New York State Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said. “Thousands across the country are being snatched off the streets without due process. Not only is this an affront to the United States Constitution and the New York State Constitution, but the lack of transparency harms the relationship of trust between public officials, law enforcement, and the public, putting civilians and law enforcement in danger. I am deeply disappointed at this violation of due process and human dignity.”