Mike Stanko Paints 'Auburn Garden' for Fall

November 21, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Mike Stanko

With more than 20 Dan’s Papers and Dan’s North Fork covers under his belt, prolific painter Mike Stanko has built quite a reputation with our readers who love his unique new American pop style that is truly all his own. Of course, with so many covers, Stanko has participated in just as many cover interviews, making it quite a challenge to find new questions and glean new information.

This week, Stanko talks with us about this cover art based on cone flowers, “My Auburn Garden,” how it came to fruition, new shows, fall on the East End, and what he’s grateful for this Thanksgiving and in the coming holiday season.

A Conversation with Mike Stanko

Tell me about this piece and what inspired it?

I was commissioned by a couple to make a floral painting for their daughter, as a going-away-to-college present. They thought it would be cool to have something from home to hang on her dorm wall, using the university’s colors … hence the burnt orange and blue!

This issue you’ve painted fall flowers, but your range of subjects is so broad. How do you find your subjects and what makes you know they are worth painting?

Many of the subjects I paint are autobiographical, and reflect things I love … like Montauk and the East End, and even something as simple as my high-top sneakers. If I’m happy when I see the completed work, I know it was worth painting!

With Thanksgiving approaching, what are you thankful for?

I’ve got so much to be thankful for that I could write for hours. Let’s just say that I am happy waking up each day next to my wife, Karen, and continuing to live a healthy life doing what I enjoy doing. My family and good friends add to my happiness, and for that I am thankful.

What are the best things about fall on the East End?

I love the less-hectic fall — the fresh air, the clean, cool breeze off the ocean, and the quaint small towns that are still around. Long Island has so much to offer, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Any new shows or projects in the works?

As the holidays approach, I’ve been busy with work commissioned for gifts. Once the new year begins, I’ll be back to making new work and hopefully some travels resulting in new inspiration!

Remind people where to see your work online and in-person.

I can be found on Instagram as stankoart.com, and Mike Stanko on Facebook. I recently had a successful one-person show at The Christensen Gallery in Babylon and look forward to returning there in the future. This summer I’ll be back to the walls of Swing the Teapot in Floral Park on Long Island, which always is a fun exhibit at a great café.