Parrish Art Museum, FLAG Foundation Form Six-Year Curatorial Partnership

Jonathan Rider, Director, The FLAG Art Foundation; Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Executive Director, Parrish Art Museum; Scout Hutchinson, The FLAG Art Foundation Associate Curator of Contemporary Art, Parrish Art Museum; Glenn Fuhrman, founder of The FLAG Art Foundation.

The Parrish Art Museum and The FLAG Art Foundation announced a new partnership that will bring three annual exhibitions to two adjacent galleries at the museum through 2030. The collaboration is set to launch in March with a retrospective of Ellsworth Kelly’s work, featuring eight decades of drawings, paintings, and sculpture. The exhibition is organized with Jack Shear, president of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation.

The partnership builds upon the ongoing FRESH PAINT series, a project that began in June 2024 and has presented single-artwork exhibitions by artists including Lauren Halsey, Derrick Adams, and Raven Halfmoon. Each exhibition includes a commissioned essay and a creative response from the Parrish Art Museum Teen Council, ARTscope.

“With this strategic partnership as an example, FLAG will be able to contribute its relationships, resources, and curatorial expertise to addressing the complex needs of museums nationwide,” Glenn Fuhrman, founder of The FLAG Art Foundation, said.

Parrish Art Museum executive director Mónica Ramírez-Montagut described the collaboration as “an exceptional alignment” of missions.

“Our growing relationship with The FLAG Art Foundation deepens the Parrish’s ability to continue presenting bold, forward-thinking exhibitions that resonate with our local communities while advancing the broader field of art. This collaboration comes at a critical moment for the Parrish and for public arts institutions nationwide,” Ramírez-Montagut said. “Amid decreasing federal support for cultural programs, our collaboration with Glenn Fuhrman and his remarkable team at FLAG provides essential resources, expertise, and a shared vision, that elevate our curatorial and educational work alongside them as visionary peers.”

As part of the agreement, a curatorial position will be dedicated to programming for the galleries. Scout Hutchinson, associate curator of exhibitions at the Parrish, will serve in the newly reappointed role of The FLAG Art Foundation Associate Curator of Contemporary Art. Hutchinson has contributed to several FRESH PAINT exhibitions since joining the museum in 2024.

“I’m honored by this new appointment and grateful for FLAG’s support,” Hutchinson said. “This expanded partnership allows us to build on that momentum with an ambitious, ongoing program of exhibitions.”