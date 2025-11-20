Ram’s Head Inn Series Hosts Lance Richardson
1 minute 11/20/2025
Andrea Carter
Barbera Ianfolla, Martin Karpeh, Julie Karpeh
Board Members, Biddle Duke, Lance Richardson, Daniela Kronmeyer, Alex Mattheissen, Scott Chasky
Brooke Kroeger, Lance Richardson
Isabelle Del Grange, Iris Zolight
Jaime Lopez, Marilyn Clark
Laura Mina from Bookhampton
Perry Burns, Alex Mattheissen, Matk Gettes
Scott Murphy, Lidia Murphy
Tish Rehill
The Rams Head Inn on Shelter Island and owner Andrea Carter opened its Winter “Sunday Fireside Dinner Chat” series with award winning author Lance Richardson and Alex Matthiessen, Director of the Matthiessen Center. Guests enjoyed an intimate discussion and Q&A on Richardson’s acclaimed new book, “True Nature: The Pilgrimage of Peter Matthiessen”, followed by a lively book signing.