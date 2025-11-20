Ram’s Head Inn Series Hosts Lance Richardson

Andrea Carter Rob Rich Barbera Ianfolla, Martin Karpeh, Julie Karpeh Rob Rich Board Members, Biddle Duke, Lance Richardson, Daniela Kronmeyer, Alex Mattheissen, Scott Chasky Rob Rich Brooke Kroeger, Lance Richardson Rob Rich Isabelle Del Grange, Iris Zolight Rob Rich Jaime Lopez, Marilyn Clark Rob Rich Laura Mina from Bookhampton Rob Rich Perry Burns, Alex Mattheissen, Matk Gettes Rob Rich Scott Murphy, Lidia Murphy Rob Rich Tish Rehill Rob Rich

The Rams Head Inn on Shelter Island and owner Andrea Carter opened its Winter “Sunday Fireside Dinner Chat” series with award winning author Lance Richardson and Alex Matthiessen, Director of the Matthiessen Center. Guests enjoyed an intimate discussion and Q&A on Richardson’s acclaimed new book, “True Nature: The Pilgrimage of Peter Matthiessen”, followed by a lively book signing.