Shelter Island

Ram’s Head Inn Series Hosts Lance Richardson

By
1 minute 11/20/2025
Andrea Carter

Andrea Carter

Rob Rich
Barbera Ianfolla, Martin Karpeh, Julie Karpeh

Barbera Ianfolla, Martin Karpeh, Julie Karpeh

Rob Rich
Board Members, Biddle Duke, Lance Richardson, Daniela Kronmeyer, Alex Mattheissen, Scott Chasky

Board Members, Biddle Duke, Lance Richardson, Daniela Kronmeyer, Alex Mattheissen, Scott Chasky

Rob Rich
Brooke Kroeger, Lance Richardson

Brooke Kroeger, Lance Richardson

Rob Rich
Isabelle Del Grange, Iris Zolight

Isabelle Del Grange, Iris Zolight

Rob Rich
Jaime Lopez, Marilyn Clark

Jaime Lopez, Marilyn Clark

Rob Rich
Laura Mina from Bookhampton

Laura Mina from Bookhampton

Rob Rich
Perry Burns, Alex Mattheissen, Matk Gettes

Perry Burns, Alex Mattheissen, Matk Gettes

Rob Rich
Scott Murphy, Lidia Murphy

Scott Murphy, Lidia Murphy

Rob Rich
Tish Rehill

Tish Rehill

Rob Rich

The Rams Head Inn on Shelter Island and owner Andrea Carter opened its Winter “Sunday Fireside Dinner Chat” series with award winning author Lance Richardson and Alex Matthiessen, Director of the Matthiessen Center. Guests enjoyed an intimate discussion and Q&A on Richardson’s acclaimed new book, “True Nature: The Pilgrimage of Peter Matthiessen”, followed by a lively book signing. 

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events