Recipe: Make Chef Keith's Perfect Thanksgiving Roasted Turkey

Golden Pear Turkey.

Learn to make Golden Pear Chef Keith’s Perfect Thanksgiving roasted turkey for your holiday meal this year!

Golden Pear Roasted Turkey

Yield: (8-10 entrée servings)

Ingredients:

Organic, free-range, ABF turkey 16-20 lbs.

Extra virgin olive oil 6 Tblsp.

Chicken stock (fresh-made or best store bought) 2 quarts

White wine 2 cups

Butter ¼ lb. (one stick)

Spanish onion (large chop) 1 & ½ cups

Carrots (large chop) 1 cup

Celery (large chop) 1 cup

Rosemary (fresh sprigs) 6

Thyme (fresh sprigs) 6

Parsley (fresh sprigs) 6

Kosher salt 2 Tblsp.

Ground black pepper 2 tsp.

Procedure:

1. Preheat your oven to 450° F; use the convection roast setting if available.

2. In your kitchen sink, cut open the packaging and remove the turkey. Carefully discard the packaging.

3. Remove the neck and giblets from the turkey cavity. You can use them to make giblet and pan-drippings gravy.

4. Under cold running water, wash the turkey thoroughly, then empty the cavity of any water. Using paper towels, pat dry the turkey, remove it from the sink and place it in a large roasting pan, preferably with a rack under the turkey.

5. Stuff the turkey cavity with the onions, carrots, celery, and 4 sprigs of rosemary, thyme and parsley.

6. Using butcher twine, truss the turkey, securing the legs and closing the cavity.

7.Rub the entire turkey with the EVOO, then cover the entire turkey with the salt and pepper.

8. Pour 1 quart of chicken stock and 1 cup of wine into the roasting pan, and then place the turkey in the oven.

9. Roast for 10 minutes, and then rotate the turkey and roast for 10 minutes more. Then, reduce the temperature to 325° F.

10. Roast the turkey for 3 & ½ to 4 hours, basting and rotating every hour. Add another quart of chicken stock and wine to the roasting pan after 2 hours.

11. Using an instant-read-thermometer, check for the final cooking temperature deep in the breast and down in the thighs; it should be 165° F.

12. Remove the turkey from the oven, cover with aluminum foil and set aside.

13. After 30 minutes, in a small saucepan, melt the butter, and using your hands, pick the rosemary, thyme and parsley off their twigs. Gently chop them but not too small. Add the herbs to the butter.

14. Using a pastry brush, brush the herb butter all over the turkey. This is for presentation and flavor purposes. You want the herbs to stay on the turkey to look beautiful. So use the brush to accomplish that.

15. Transfer the turkey to your favorite platter, garnish with fresh herbs.

Prepare your giblet and pan-drippings gravy and savory sides to go with your delicious Thanksgiving turkey.