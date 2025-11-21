Sag Harbor Aims to Boost Village Businesses with New SAG Saturdays Program

Downtown Sag Harbor. (Getty Images)

Sag Harbor is set to brighten the winter and spring seasons with SAG Saturdays, a community-driven program designed to boost foot traffic and economic activity during the village’s quieter months.

Organized by local business owners including Jesse Matsuoka and Kevin Menard, the program will debut Dec. 13. It will continue on the second Saturday of each month through June.

“It’s really community for the community kind of situation,” Matsuoka said.

The idea for SAG Saturdays grew out of the village’s annual struggle to stay busy once summer crowds leave. Many local shops, restaurants and cultural spaces face a drop in business during the off-season. Organizers hope the program will encourage residents to explore the village year-round.

“This would kind of be a yearly situation for the offseason and fall, spring, winter,” Matsuoka said.

Each participating business will offer its own programming, ranging from special menus and tastings to pop-up events, art activities and family-friendly experiences.

Organizers say the flexible format allows businesses to join at any level. Cultural groups and galleries are also expected to host performances, demonstrations and book signings.

“SAG Saturdays is a repeating Saturday celebration of culture, cuisine, community, and sharing the heart of the village,” Menard said.

A major focus of the program is collaboration among neighboring businesses. Organizers are encouraging cross-promotion and shared events to build excitement throughout the village.

They also see SAG Saturdays as a way to strengthen the local economy during months when tourism slows dramatically.

By giving people a reason to visit, shop and stay longer, organizers hope to keep storefronts active and the village’s small-business community thriving together.

Visit sagsaturdays.org for more information.