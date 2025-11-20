Set Point Tennis Comes to West Palm Beach

Ricardo Winter and Lisa Herbert.

Set Point Tennis just opened its first Florida location right here in West Palm Beach after laying deep roots in the Hamptons. Known for cultivating a community of racquet sport enthusiasts who flock to their boutique for a curated selection of racket sport essentials – as well as styling sessions and tennis lessons – Set Point Tennis is West Palm Beach’s newest spot to stay stylishly fit.

We chatted with co-founder Lisa Herbert to learn more.

A Chat with Lisa Herbert of Set Point Tennis

Can you tell us a little bit about Set Point Tennis and how it got its start?

Lisa Herbert: Set Point Tennis was founded in 2016 by Ricardo Winter and I in the Hamptons. Ricardo has an expansive tennis background and I have a background in design and branding.

What kind of products and services do you offer?

The company has created a one-stop sports performance and athleisure environment with bespoke, personalized service. Tennis remains its core focus, but Set Point Tennis has evolved over the years to also meet the growing demand for pickleball, golf and paddle merchandise. On site stringing, racquet rentals, personalized styling and tennis lessons are also offered.

What makes your Palm Beach location unique?

Convenience, convenience, convenience! The boutique is near a lot of the tennis clubs, courts and schools, so I hope we grow to be a trusted partner with the community. The store design and services also set the boutique apart from other tennis stores.

How has the industry changed in the last few years?

I love how, today, clothes can go from the tennis or pickleball court to paddle and workfor all racquet sports.

How does the Palm Beach tennis scene compare to the Hamptons?

There is a similar customer base from the Hamptons to Palm Beach and beyond. The difference is, perhaps, there are more private courts in the Hamptons as compared to Palm Beach. Both areas have leagues that bring people together, but in Florida, the year-round good weather makes for a more consistent community of players and fans.

Can you single out some of your current favorite products?

I like products that have sun protection. Many more women 40+ are covering up with long sleeves to protect their skin. Pleated skirts, vintage country club looks and fashionable, but functional choices are first and foremost. We have the cutest styles for girls and boys too as so many families have their kids super-involved with racquet sports. My favorite color combinations right now are white and green and white and navy for classic good looks. I am also noticing an increased interest in sand, a new neutral color. You are seeing it in literally every collection – even for men.

Any industry trends you love or hate?

I love that pickleball has become so popular because it presents an opportunity for a wide audience to play a social racquet sport. However, players do need to be physically fit and cautious because, unfortunately, there is an increasing number of injuries occurring as people perceive the sport as “easier.”

What are some of your favorite spots in Palm Beach?

Each day I am getting increasingly entrenched in the community. Some favorite spots include Palm Beach Grill, Flagler Steakhouse and I just discovered Bilboquet Market strolling through Rosemary Square. I love the fact that tennis seems to be everywhere too. In addition to the numerous private clubs, I also enjoy playing at Seaview Tennis Center and more recently, Phipps Ocean Park Racquet. Howard Park Tennis Center and South Olive Tennis Center are also just a short ride away from our store.

Learn more at setpointeast.com.