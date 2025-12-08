Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption This December 2025

Arcus is at ARF Hamptons

Local East End animal shelters have wonderful pets up for adoption and waiting for you in the Hampton and North Fork this December 2025!

Arcus

Arcus has come a long way from the difficult start he endured in Louisiana. Just a year old and weighing a little over 45 pounds, this sweet Mixed Breed/Golden Retriever mix was rescued from a cruelty and neglect case—and now he’s finally ready for the love he’s always deserved. Arcus is gentle, affectionate, and eager to learn what it means to be someone’s cherished companion. With patience, guidance, and a nurturing home, he’ll blossom into the loyal family dog he was always meant to be. His rescue was made possible through the support of the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation, and now he’s hoping the next part of his story will be filled with kindness. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Diamond

Delicate, curious, and quietly sweet, five-month-old Diamond is a beautiful Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a gentle home where she can come out of her shell at her own pace. She’s a bit shy at first, but with a few minutes—and the help of her confident brother Onyx—she begins to show her playful, affectionate side. Diamond would thrive in a calm household that lets her settle in slowly, and she’d be delighted to have Onyx by her side for comfort and companionship. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Leo

Leo is an adorable Mini Goldendoodle who’s ready for a fresh start at eight and a half years old. Weighing just over 33 pounds, this fluffy, golden sweetheart was surrendered when his family no longer had time for him. After arriving at the Southampton shelter, he received a well-deserved grooming and full medical checkup—and now he’s shining, refreshed, and ready for his forever home. Leo would love a calm, cozy environment without small children, where he can relax, feel safe, and enjoy life’s quieter moments. He’s currently being evaluated around other dogs, and the team will have updates soon. Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Nibbler

Playful, social, and full of personality, Nibbler is a three-year-old Domestic Shorthair rescued from a high-kill shelter in Georgia. At 15 pounds, he’s a big, lovable guy with an even bigger enthusiasm for fun. Nibbler adores romping around with younger cats—especially a good chase through tunnels or across the playroom—and he’d thrive in a home with another active feline friend or a person who loves interactive playtime. Charming and affectionate, he’s the kind of cat who fills a home with joy and laughter. Nibbler’s just waiting for the right family to discover him. Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Tamera

Bright-eyed, bouncy, and full of puppy charm, five-month-old Tamera is a joyful spirit who embraces every moment with enthusiasm. Whether she’s chasing toys, practicing new tricks, or curling up for a cuddle, she does it all with a sweet, affectionate nature that wins hearts instantly. Tamera loves other dogs—and hasn’t met one yet that she doesn’t want to befriend—making her a perfect fit for an active home full of fun and play. Curious, loving, and eager to bond, she’s ready to bring endless happiness to a family who’s excited to guide her through puppyhood. Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Richard

At just three months old, Richard is a sweet young kitten with a bright future and a whole lot of love to give. With his soft features and gentle curiosity, he’s the kind of little one who melts into your arms and looks at you like you’re his whole world. Playful, cuddly, and full of kitten wonder, Richard is ready to grow up in a home where he’ll be cherished every step of the way. Like all Bideawee pets, he’s already been microchipped, vaccinated to his age, and will be neutered prior to adoption. Stop by and meet him—you might just fall in love. Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org