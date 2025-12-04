Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular On Ice Is Truly Spectacular

Nancy Kerrigan and Shannon Gibbons in Holiday Spectacular on Ice.

There’s a good reason why Gateway’s holiday show is called Holiday Spectacular; it truly is spectacular. This two hour extravaganza of sight and sound is a gift for the entire family that spreads joy, thrills and magic.

Take one ice skating rink, put it on top of the Gateway stage, add Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan, surround her with ice skaters, ice dancers, gymnasts, stunning voices all wrapped up in a quick paced joyride and you get a holiday spectacular that takes your breath away.

How do they get an ice rink to stay frozen on a stage? How do they keep it smooth without a Zamboni? How do Kerrigan and the other skaters perform all those twirls and jumps in a relatively tight space compared to the grand arenas they are used to? So many questions, yet it works with visuals that enthrall.

Kerrigan once again reminds us why she is an Olympic star who is in a class of her own. From the moment she steps onstage wrapped in a flowing red coatdress, she is magnetic with that broad, welcoming smile that reaches the back of the house. Her exciting skating throughout the show emits much deserved applause and standing ovations on each brilliant routine.

This is truly an interactive show with Kerrigan talking directly to the audience and includes audience participation with a sing along on “Feliz Navidad.”

This tantalizing treat with nonstop action was meticulously directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews with captivating figure skating choreography by Tara Modlin-Maurizi. Andrews and Modlin-Maurizi have crafted outstanding dance routines on ice like a line of skaters that revolve, reminiscent of Busby Berkeley’s geometric style, coming daring close to the edge of the stage causing audible gasps from the crowd. There are Rockette routines replete with the iconic synchronized kick line but here it’s done on skates.

This quick paced show whisks the audience from one specialty act to the next. “Hangin’ Round the Mistletoe” features the incredible pole dancing aerialist and skater, Dayron Tondike. In “Code Name: Vivaldi,” Kayleigh Linkous accompanied by Allen Shannon, Dayron Tondike, Aaron J. Gutman does an unbelievable, edge of your seat fire dance and juggling routine after which Kerrigan says, “Please don’t do that yourself at home.” So true! Ian Lorello’s skating artistry combined with Tyler Shore and the Youth Singers vocals on “O Holy Night” is gorgeous. Laura Seal is perfection on ice. The graceful and charming Courtney Hicks captures our attention every time she hits the ice. Husband and wife skating pair, Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, turn in jaw dropping performances with their gravity defying routines.

The score, under the masterful direction of Hosun Moon, is a cornucopia of classic carols and contemporary holiday songs that receive enchanting treatment from vocalists Jennifer Brett, Shannon Gibbons, Zion Middleton and Tyler Shore. Each singer appears throughout the show in a quartet and is highlighted in solo performances. Brett’s soaring soprano captivates and when she does a Marilyn Monroe take on “Santa Baby,” it is sheer delight! Middleton mesmerizes with his smooth as silk vocals. His duet with Brett on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is magic.

A showstopper is when Bellport’s Shannon Gibbons, who was a contestant on American Idol, belts out “Like It’s Christmas” to Kerrigan’s phenomenal skating routine.

Costume design by Janine Loesch is a visual feast for the holidays with reds, greens, whites and blues that sparkle and flow like characters themselves since they aide in creating the tone of every scene. There are poodle skirts in the fun 50’s take of “Run, Run Rudolph,” angelic flowing white confections with flowing scarves that extend from shoulders to fingertips making for a dream-like “Silent Night,” and a giant Frosty the Snowman with top hat, carrot nose and big round button eyes.

The set by Brittany Loesch is highly functional consisting of an upstage staircase on either side of a bridge, towering buildings up left and right frame the stage and a hint of snow on the ground. Brian Loesch’s lighting design sets the mood for each vignette with stars that twinkle red, yellow and white against a black sky. And of course, the centerpiece is that ice skating rink.

The Youth Ensemble, Young and Tiny Skaters are a double cast that alternates. At the show reviewed the Youth Ensemble consisted of Gavin Gronenthal, Chase Petrucci, Kyle Walters, Sofia Da Costa-Wilson, Avery Dawson, Ella Rogacki, Abigail Pirozzi, Rosalie Kubacki, and Samantha Hayes. The Youth Skaters were Mackenzie Rowan and Gabrielle Kanog Freeman. Cudos to all for a job well done.

Toward the end of the show, Kerrigan gives a heartfelt thank you to the crowd. “I’m so happy to still be able to do something that I started at age 6. So, thank you.” This is truly a two-way street as the audience is also thankful for just experiencing ice skating royalty at work.

The finale is a two part celebration with the full cast onstage for “We Need A Little Christmas” followed by “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

The Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular with its superlative cast featuring Nancy Kerrigan will fill you and your family with the spirit of the holiday season. Catch it now through Jan. 4.

Tickets for The Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice are on sale now and start at $59. For a complete show schedule and for more information on how you can save, contact the Box Office at 631-286-1133 or visit TheGateway.org.