Marders Festivities in Bridgehampton
Christiane and Solange Arbesu
Christie Brinkley, The Grinch, Mindy Moak, Jill Rappaport
Denise Kelly, Paige Patterson
Executive Director at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Kathleen Mulcahy, and Ulriika Parash with Cloud the Red Tail Hawk
Jane Gill with Meep
Jasmine Chamberlain
Lisa Dortch, Sassa Osborne
Lorena Salguero
Marders Open House Weekend
Max Cohen and Disney Princess
Nick Marzano and Millennium the peregrine falcon
Shea Keating
Shea Keatting, Clifford Clarke, Eugenia Grebinger, Sarah Shepherd of Marders
Tammy Flannel with Vlad
The Genesis Ensemble
Toni and John Stanek
Marders in Bridgehampton hosted a festive three day holiday open house, transforming its nursery and gift shop into a seasonal showcase. Visitors enjoyed wildlife presentations by the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, and live performances by the Steve Shaughnessy Trio and the Genesis Gospel Choir. The event highlighted community spirit, local organizations, and a joyful start to the holiday season. The Marders Market is open for the holiday season.