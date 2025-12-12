Event & Party Photos

Marders Festivities in Bridgehampton

By
1 minute 12/12/2025
Christiane and Solange Arbesu

Lisa Tamburini
Christie Brinkley, The Grinch, Mindy Moak, Jill Rappaport

Lisa Tamburini
Denise Kelly, Paige Patterson

Lisa Tamburini
Executive Director at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Kathleen Mulcahy, and Ulriika Parash with Cloud the Red Tail Hawk

Lisa Tamburini
Jane Gill with Meep

Lisa Tamburini
Jasmine Chamberlain

Lisa Tamburini
Lisa Dortch, Sassa Osborne

Lisa Tamburini
Lorena Salguero

Lisa Tamburini
Marders Open House Weekend

Lisa Tamburini
Max Cohen and Disney Princess

Lisa Tamburini
Nick Marzano and Millennium the peregrine falcon

Lisa Tamburini
Shea Keating

Lisa Tamburini
Shea Keatting, Clifford Clarke, Eugenia Grebinger, Sarah Shepherd of Marders

Lisa Tamburini
Tammy Flannel with Vlad

Lisa Tamburini
The Genesis Ensemble

Lisa Tamburini
Toni and John Stanek

Lisa Tamburini

Marders in Bridgehampton hosted a festive three day holiday open house, transforming its nursery and gift shop into a seasonal showcase. Visitors enjoyed wildlife presentations by the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, and live performances by the Steve Shaughnessy Trio and the Genesis Gospel Choir. The event highlighted community spirit, local organizations, and a joyful start to the holiday season. The Marders Market is open for the holiday season.

