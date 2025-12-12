Marders Festivities in Bridgehampton

Marders in Bridgehampton hosted a festive three day holiday open house, transforming its nursery and gift shop into a seasonal showcase. Visitors enjoyed wildlife presentations by the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, and live performances by the Steve Shaughnessy Trio and the Genesis Gospel Choir. The event highlighted community spirit, local organizations, and a joyful start to the holiday season. The Marders Market is open for the holiday season.