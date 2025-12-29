Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Nash Dom Honors Sandra Cahn

By
1 minute 12/29/2025
Susan Shabsels, Andrea Schwartz

Radomskiy Photography
Honoree Sandra Cahn

Radomskiy Photography
Sandra Cahn, Barry Brahver

Radomskiy Photography
Rabbi Marc Schneier, Sandra Cahn, Cantor Netanel Hershtik

Radomskiy Photography
Nancy and Stephen Snell, Andrea Schwartz

Radomskiy Photography
Maggie Naparstek, Dr. Ted Feder, Dr. Mirjana Blokar, Sandra Cahn, Barry Brahver, Ann Neuman, Larry Neuman, Sandy Greenbaum copy

Radomskiy Photography
Larry and Michelle Gould, Sandra Cahn

Radomskiy Photography
Dr. Mirjana Blokar, Dr. Ted Feder

Radomskiy Photography
Alan Dershowitz

Radomskiy Photography

Nash Dom serves as a cultural home for Russian-speaking Jews in New York City. They honored Sandra Cahn at Carnegie Hall with its Nash Dom Soul of Service Award, recognizing her decades of leadership in Jewish education and philanthropy. Guests also remembered the late Stewart Cahn and the generosity that defined his legacy.

