Nash Dom Honors Sandra Cahn

Susan Shabsels, Andrea Schwartz Radomskiy Photography Honoree Sandra Cahn Radomskiy Photography Sandra Cahn, Barry Brahver Radomskiy Photography Rabbi Marc Schneier, Sandra Cahn, Cantor Netanel Hershtik Radomskiy Photography Nancy and Stephen Snell, Andrea Schwartz Radomskiy Photography Maggie Naparstek, Dr. Ted Feder, Dr. Mirjana Blokar, Sandra Cahn, Barry Brahver, Ann Neuman, Larry Neuman, Sandy Greenbaum copy Radomskiy Photography Larry and Michelle Gould, Sandra Cahn Radomskiy Photography Dr. Mirjana Blokar, Dr. Ted Feder Radomskiy Photography Alan Dershowitz Radomskiy Photography

Nash Dom serves as a cultural home for Russian-speaking Jews in New York City. They honored Sandra Cahn at Carnegie Hall with its Nash Dom Soul of Service Award, recognizing her decades of leadership in Jewish education and philanthropy. Guests also remembered the late Stewart Cahn and the generosity that defined his legacy.