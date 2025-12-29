Nash Dom Honors Sandra Cahn
Susan Shabsels, Andrea Schwartz
Honoree Sandra Cahn
Sandra Cahn, Barry Brahver
Rabbi Marc Schneier, Sandra Cahn, Cantor Netanel Hershtik
Nancy and Stephen Snell, Andrea Schwartz
Maggie Naparstek, Dr. Ted Feder, Dr. Mirjana Blokar, Sandra Cahn, Barry Brahver, Ann Neuman, Larry Neuman, Sandy Greenbaum copy
Larry and Michelle Gould, Sandra Cahn
Dr. Mirjana Blokar, Dr. Ted Feder
Alan Dershowitz
Nash Dom serves as a cultural home for Russian-speaking Jews in New York City. They honored Sandra Cahn at Carnegie Hall with its Nash Dom Soul of Service Award, recognizing her decades of leadership in Jewish education and philanthropy. Guests also remembered the late Stewart Cahn and the generosity that defined his legacy.