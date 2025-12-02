Podcasts

Dan Rattiner Talks with Joanne Roberts, Producer of 'The Bonackers' Film

By
1 minute 12/02/2025

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Joanne Roberts, Producer of The Bonackers

Episode 251: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Joanne Roberts, producer of the film The Bonackers, which details the history and present state of Bonackers, a group of people in the East Hampton area who are descended from the original settlers. Mostly fishermen and baymen, the Bonackers have a culture that is quite unique on Long Island.

