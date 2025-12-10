Southampton Arts Center’s “Second Skin” Exhibition Runs Through Dec. 28

Alan and Christina MacDonald Lisa Tamburini Artists- Andrés Bedoya, Felix Beudry, Milagros de la Torre Lisa Tamburini Beatriz and Freddie Brodsky Lisa Tamburini Christina Strassfield and Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa Lisa Tamburini Christina Strassfield, Susan Bloom Lisa Tamburini Christina Strassfield, Sylvia Hemingway Lisa Tamburini Dede Gotthelf, Yeou-Cheng Ma, Estrelita Brodsky, Gloria Gronowicz Lisa Tamburini Estrelitta Brodsky and Christina Strassfield Lisa Tamburini Felix Beaudry Lisa Tamburini Ivy Winick, Angela Boyer-Stump, Scott Clark, Kim Scary Lisa Tamburini Jackie Klempay and Felix Beaudry Lisa Tamburini Jason, Gigi, Sebastian and Darice Fadeyi Lisa Tamburini Jorge Pereira and Justina Gomez Romero Lisa Tamburini Lena and Kathleen Seltzer Lisa Tamburini Louise Braver, Rebecca Seawright, Suzan Kremer Lisa Tamburini Lynn Sherr Lisa Tamburini Mateo, Eduardo Capilla, Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa Lisa Tamburini Milagros de la Torre Lisa Tamburini Moya Ribeiro and Heber Argueta Lisa Tamburini Nancy Jane and Jeff Loewy Lisa Tamburini Serra Izmirligil and Amir Hussain Lisa Tamburini Sylvia Hemingway and Ruth Miller Lisa Tamburini Terry Moan and Pat Sanders Lisa Tamburini

Southampton Arts Center debuted Second Skin, a group exhibition curated by Latin American art scholar Estrellita B. Brodsky, exploring the intersection of art, fashion, and identity. Featuring works by 17 international artists, the show traced how clothing can express culture, gender, and political activism through sculpture, photography, textiles, and wearable art.

Some of the artists featured in Second Skin, including Felix Baudry and Nazareth Pacheco, craft their own clothing to propose alternative identities or shields against political violence or sexual aggression. Others, such as Joiri Minaya and Stephanie Sijuco cull commercially available ethnic patterns, tropical prints to subvert racial and colonial thinking and critique the fashion industry’s beauty standards and commodification of bodies. Employing a forensic/documentary approach, others document the growth of clandestine camouflage and bulletproof garment workshops across Latin America to reflect on the region’s violent histories.

“Second Skin expands the conversation around fashion by showing how garments operate in our daily lives— they protect us from the elements, they shape our identity, and represent a powerful cultural language, ” said Christina M. Strassfield, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Southampton Arts Center.

The exhibit opened Oct. 4 and runs through Dec. 28. The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton. For more information call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org