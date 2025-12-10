Southampton

Southampton Arts Center's "Second Skin" Exhibition Runs Through Dec. 28

12/10/2025
Alan and Christina MacDonald

Alan and Christina MacDonald

Lisa Tamburini
Artists- Andrés Bedoya, Felix Beudry, Milagros de la Torre

Artists- Andrés Bedoya, Felix Beudry, Milagros de la Torre

Lisa Tamburini
Beatriz and Freddie Brodsky

Beatriz and Freddie Brodsky

Lisa Tamburini
Christina Strassfield and Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa

Christina Strassfield and Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa

Lisa Tamburini
Christina Strassfield, Susan Bloom

Christina Strassfield, Susan Bloom

Lisa Tamburini
Christina Strassfield, Sylvia Hemingway

Christina Strassfield, Sylvia Hemingway

Lisa Tamburini
Dede Gotthelf, Yeou-Cheng Ma, Estrelita Brodsky, Gloria Gronowicz

Dede Gotthelf, Yeou-Cheng Ma, Estrelita Brodsky, Gloria Gronowicz

Lisa Tamburini
Estrelitta Brodsky and Christina Strassfield

Estrelitta Brodsky and Christina Strassfield

Lisa Tamburini
Felix Beaudry

Felix Beaudry

Lisa Tamburini
Ivy Winick, Angela Boyer-Stump, Scott Clark, Kim Scary

Ivy Winick, Angela Boyer-Stump, Scott Clark, Kim Scary

Lisa Tamburini
Jackie Klempay and Felix Beaudry

Jackie Klempay and Felix Beaudry

Lisa Tamburini
Jason, Gigi, Sebastian and Darice Fadeyi

Jason, Gigi, Sebastian and Darice Fadeyi

Lisa Tamburini
Jorge Pereira and Justina Gomez Romero

Jorge Pereira and Justina Gomez Romero

Lisa Tamburini
Lena and Kathleen Seltzer

Lena and Kathleen Seltzer

Lisa Tamburini
Louise Braver, Rebecca Seawright, Suzan Kremer

Louise Braver, Rebecca Seawright, Suzan Kremer

Lisa Tamburini
Lynn Sherr

Lynn Sherr

Lisa Tamburini
Mateo, Eduardo Capilla, Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa

Mateo, Eduardo Capilla, Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa

Lisa Tamburini
Milagros de la Torre

Milagros de la Torre

Lisa Tamburini
Moya Ribeiro and Heber Argueta

Moya Ribeiro and Heber Argueta

Lisa Tamburini
Nancy Jane and Jeff Loewy

Nancy Jane and Jeff Loewy

Lisa Tamburini
Serra Izmirligil and Amir Hussain

Serra Izmirligil and Amir Hussain

Lisa Tamburini
Sylvia Hemingway and Ruth Miller

Sylvia Hemingway and Ruth Miller

Lisa Tamburini
Terry Moan and Pat Sanders

Terry Moan and Pat Sanders

Lisa Tamburini

Southampton Arts Center debuted Second Skin, a group exhibition curated by Latin American art scholar Estrellita B. Brodsky, exploring the intersection of art, fashion, and identity. Featuring works by 17 international artists, the show traced how clothing can express culture, gender, and political activism through sculpture, photography, textiles, and wearable art.

Some of the artists featured in Second Skin, including Felix Baudry and Nazareth Pacheco, craft their own clothing to propose alternative identities or shields against political violence or sexual aggression.  Others, such as Joiri Minaya and Stephanie Sijuco cull commercially available ethnic patterns, tropical  prints to subvert racial and colonial thinking and critique the fashion industry’s beauty standards and  commodification of bodies. Employing a forensic/documentary approach, others document the growth  of clandestine camouflage and bulletproof garment workshops across Latin America to reflect on the  region’s violent histories. 

Second Skin expands the conversation around fashion by showing how garments operate in our daily  lives— they protect us from the elements, they shape our identity, and represent a powerful cultural  language, ” said Christina M. Strassfield, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Southampton Arts Center. 

The exhibit opened Oct. 4 and runs through Dec. 28. The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton. For more information call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org

