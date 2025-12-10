Southampton Arts Center’s “Second Skin” Exhibition Runs Through Dec. 28
Alan and Christina MacDonald
Artists- Andrés Bedoya, Felix Beudry, Milagros de la Torre
Beatriz and Freddie Brodsky
Christina Strassfield and Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa
Christina Strassfield, Susan Bloom
Christina Strassfield, Sylvia Hemingway
Dede Gotthelf, Yeou-Cheng Ma, Estrelita Brodsky, Gloria Gronowicz
Estrelitta Brodsky and Christina Strassfield
Felix Beaudry
Ivy Winick, Angela Boyer-Stump, Scott Clark, Kim Scary
Jackie Klempay and Felix Beaudry
Jason, Gigi, Sebastian and Darice Fadeyi
Jorge Pereira and Justina Gomez Romero
Lena and Kathleen Seltzer
Louise Braver, Rebecca Seawright, Suzan Kremer
Lynn Sherr
Mateo, Eduardo Capilla, Pablo Lorenzo-Eiroa
Milagros de la Torre
Moya Ribeiro and Heber Argueta
Nancy Jane and Jeff Loewy
Serra Izmirligil and Amir Hussain
Sylvia Hemingway and Ruth Miller
Terry Moan and Pat Sanders
Southampton Arts Center debuted Second Skin, a group exhibition curated by Latin American art scholar Estrellita B. Brodsky, exploring the intersection of art, fashion, and identity. Featuring works by 17 international artists, the show traced how clothing can express culture, gender, and political activism through sculpture, photography, textiles, and wearable art.
Some of the artists featured in Second Skin, including Felix Baudry and Nazareth Pacheco, craft their own clothing to propose alternative identities or shields against political violence or sexual aggression. Others, such as Joiri Minaya and Stephanie Sijuco cull commercially available ethnic patterns, tropical prints to subvert racial and colonial thinking and critique the fashion industry’s beauty standards and commodification of bodies. Employing a forensic/documentary approach, others document the growth of clandestine camouflage and bulletproof garment workshops across Latin America to reflect on the region’s violent histories.
“Second Skin expands the conversation around fashion by showing how garments operate in our daily lives— they protect us from the elements, they shape our identity, and represent a powerful cultural language, ” said Christina M. Strassfield, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Southampton Arts Center.
The exhibit opened Oct. 4 and runs through Dec. 28. The gallery is open 12-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton. For more information call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org